Hindus and Mainstream Indian Media Spread Fake News of Pakistani Parents Locking Graves of their Daughters to Avoid Rape

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
This fake news was first shared by an ex Muslim islamophobic bigot Harris Sultan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529460791607298

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529473953333248

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529491154178050

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529504160722945

Here is what local reporter said about this picture

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529515770568711

All mainstream Indian Media spreading the same lie

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652529527791419392
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Jun 16, 2022
this is very bad news

it should not be done like this

however, why the final resting places are having the locks ? (I am not saying it is for the this purpose)
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
NagaBaba said:
however, why the final resting places are having the locks ? (I am not saying it is for the this purpose)
Some people are afraid that bones etc of their dead might be used for black magic and hence these locks

However it is a very rare instance and 99.99% graves have no such locks
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Jun 16, 2022
I have done the google investigation and following links are coming in my search:

tribune.com.pk

Necrophilia: Man arrested from graveyard with bone-chilling story | The Express Tribune

Mohammad Riaz defiled defiled the corpses of 48 women in the Paposh Nagar graveyard.
^the source is coming from Pakistan

www.nbcnews.com

Grave-Robbing Cannibals Refuse to Eat Jail Food: Pakistan Cops

On-the-run convicted grave-robber "didn't put up much resistance" and is arrested after boy's head is found at his home in Pakistan.
140415-cannibals-620a.jpg


^the AMERICAN source

www.theguardian.com

Pakistani brothers 'dug up corpse and made it into curry'

Two men arrested after 24-year-old woman's grave is found empty a day after her funeral
^the UNITED KINGDOM source

however, in INDIA ALSO THEY ARE DOING.. for the purpose = reach god by the DARK SIDE
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
NagaBaba said:
------------------------------------------------
I have done the google investigation and following links are coming in my search:

tribune.com.pk

Necrophilia: Man arrested from graveyard with bone-chilling story | The Express Tribune

Mohammad Riaz defiled defiled the corpses of 48 women in the Paposh Nagar graveyard.
^the source is coming from Pakistan

www.nbcnews.com

Grave-Robbing Cannibals Refuse to Eat Jail Food: Pakistan Cops

On-the-run convicted grave-robber "didn't put up much resistance" and is arrested after boy's head is found at his home in Pakistan.
140415-cannibals-620a.jpg


^the AMERICAN source

www.theguardian.com

Pakistani brothers 'dug up corpse and made it into curry'

Two men arrested after 24-year-old woman's grave is found empty a day after her funeral
^the UNITED KINGDOM source

however, in INDIA ALSO THEY ARE DOING.. for the purpose = reach god by the DARK SIDE
Very old news

Same kind of incident from India from this month

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648598574895071232
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
NagaBaba said:
this is very bad news

it should not be done like this

----------------

however, why the final resting places are having the locks ? (I am not saying it is for the this purpose)
Areesh said:
Some people are afraid that bones etc of their dead might be used for black magic and hence these locks

However it is a very rare instance and 99.99% graves have no such locks
Can confirm. Black magic practices.

Last year, my father found a taweez (scroll) with a crude drawing on a jinn (with horns and shit) and some symbols and a curse with someone's name buried shallow in my grandfather's grave. Thinking back, that person and their family had been facing illness and trouble for a long time too.

Just this Friday (day before yesterday), we found a mixture of dhulli maash ki daal, sugar and rice, in a corner of my grandmother's grave.

There has been an increase in such incidents here recently
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
villageidiot said:
Can confirm. Black magic practices.

Last year, my father found a taweez (scroll) with a crude drawing on a jinn (with horns and shit) and some symbols and a curse with someone's name buried shallow in my grandfather's grave. Thinking back, that person and their family had been facing illness and trouble for a long time too.

Just this Friday (day before yesterday), we found a mixture of dhulli maash ki daal, sugar and rice, in a corner of my grandmother's grave.

There has been an increase in such incidents here recently
Yup. Jahil awam doing this nonsense is very common. The person doing that to grave of your grandfather is not a Muslim anymore by the way

But still I never saw these padlocks on graves here in Karachi. I visit graveyard every now and then to offer fatiha for my loved ones but never saw anything like this
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Jun 16, 2022
Areesh said:
Very old news

Same kind of incident from India from this month

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648598574895071232
yes, I have said only just before prior to your post

they are doing here also

the necrophilia and the necrophagy both

the AGHORI is believing.. everything is come from god

therefore, he is eating the dead animals and the dead humans also, sometimes also eating his own flesh and excreta also

this hollywood hero is also having the power of force of DARK SIDE !!

