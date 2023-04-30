Hindus and Mainstream Indian Media Spread Fake News of Pakistani Parents Locking Graves of their Daughters to Avoid Rape

NagaBaba said: this is very bad news



it should not be done like this



however, why the final resting places are having the locks ? (I am not saying it is for the this purpose)

Areesh said: Some people are afraid that bones etc of their dead might be used for black magic and hence these locks



However it is a very rare instance and 99.99% graves have no such locks

Can confirm. Black magic practices.Last year, my father found a taweez (scroll) with a crude drawing on a jinn (with horns and shit) and some symbols and a curse with someone's name buried shallow in my grandfather's grave. Thinking back, that person and their family had been facing illness and trouble for a long time too.Just this Friday (day before yesterday), we found a mixture of dhulli maash ki daal, sugar and rice, in a corner of my grandmother's grave.There has been an increase in such incidents here recently