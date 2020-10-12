What's new

Hinduism and Hindutva explained by Nehal Tyagi

Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
265
0
187
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HostileInsurgent said:
I don’t understand why the hell is everyone ranting BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Modi and Fascism for no reason?

Hindutva is a Sanskrit word which means Hinduism
Hindutva and Hinduism are same words in different languages.
and that’s it.
Click to expand...
There is a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva of Savarkar are 2 different things
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,066
-19
19,731
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hindutva is hindu extremism, bigotry and fanaticism


Hindutva is why JINNAH broke India and why Indian Muslims are now realising that Jinnah was RIGHT
ERNd03qWoAY09ML.jpeg
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,128
0
4,137
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HostileInsurgent said:
I don’t understand why the hell is everyone ranting BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Modi and Fascism for no reason?

Hindutva is a Sanskrit word which means Hinduism
Hindutva and Hinduism are same words in different languages.
and that’s it.
Click to expand...
Reported for lying (to be ignored/be told off/threatened etc.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top