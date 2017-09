This was caught on video, open murder of a RSS Hindu woman.

All those people who were shouting at the murder of a recent 2 bit Hindu hating journalist from Karnataka have nothing to say about this poor RSS woman shot dead in the open.



Where is the outrage?

Where are the protests?



Because the murder is of some one from a different ideology, it makes it ok?



Can we start the guess game and blame the seculars for this crime?

