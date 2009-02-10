What's new

Hindu widows have the right to their husband’s agricultural land: HC

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,903
-5
8,557
Hindu widows have the right to their husband’s agricultural land: HC

Jyotindranath Mandal, brother-in-law of a Hindu woman, filed a case in a Khulna Court in 1996 claiming that widows do not have the right to their husband's agricultural land, in which the court gave the verdict in favor of the applicant



The High Court (HC) has ruled that Hindu widows will get a share of their husband's agricultural land.
A High Court bench of Justice Miftah Uddin Chowdhury pronounced the verdict in this regard on Wednesday.
Jyotindranath Mandal, brother-in-law of a Hindu woman, filed a case in a Khulna Court in 1996 claiming that widows do not have the right to their husband's agricultural land.

The court at that time gave the verdict in favor of the applicant and said that widows were entitled to their husband's non-agricultural land but not to their agricultural land.

Later an appeal was made at the HC against the verdict.

After lengthy hearings from both sides and taking into consideration the views of expert lawyers, the High Court ruled that Hindu widows would now own their husband's agricultural land as well as non-agricultural land.

tbsnews.net

Hindu widows have the right to their husband’s agricultural land: HC

Jyotindranath Mandal, brother-in-law of a Hindu woman, filed a case in a Khulna Court in 1996 claiming that widows do not have the right to their husband's agricultural land, in which the court gave the verdict in favor of the applicant
tbsnews.net tbsnews.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CONNAN Hindu widow 'saves 10 Muslims' from riots Central & South Asia 0
IndoCarib How a Hindu Widow Saved 10 Muslims in Bihar Riots Central & South Asia 54
Icewolf Widow beaten, house destroyed by Hindu extremists Central & South Asia 17
Brahmos_2 Muslim trust turns saviour for Godhras Hindu widows Central & South Asia 0
ThePatriotReport Hindu Society and their Widows World Affairs 22
Shehr Abbasi India: "HAND US THE MULTAN HINDU IDOLS"!!! Pakistan History 14
Chakar The Great China controls 1,000 sq. km of area in Ladakh, say intelligence inputs: The Hindu China & Far East 3
S Indian Hindu Reaction on Indian Mata in Australia Central & South Asia 1
V Heer khan who abused hindu gods arrested Central & South Asia 122
pikkuboss A Muslim girl is about to be lynched by Hindu extremists but Liberals are silent Central & South Asia 45

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top