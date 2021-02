Hindu vloggers in Karachi Pakistan breaking the fake Indian media stereotypes

PakistaniAtBahrain said: pakistani hindus arent being forced to eat beef or say Allah Akbar Click to expand...

N.Siddiqui said: Its the Indian leftist media, freer a bit which comes up with Muslim persecution, mosque burning, riots and lynching articles. Click to expand...

Indian muslims aren’t forced to eat pork or there is a law that forces them to say anything, you can’t call a crime a discrimination, this is a law and order issue, but a muslim can become President of India while a Hindu can’t become a president of Pakistan as your law doesn’t permit it, we already have had 4 Muslim presidents in India, how many Hindus in Pakistan became president? Learn the difference.While they whitewash crimes done by muslims, yesterday a Hindu woman was killed by hammer by a Muslim man called Laik Khan forced her to marry him and when she refused he smashed her head with a hammer, no leftist media covered it. Last week 4 muslims lynched an innocent Hindu guy because he was collecting funds for a temple in his own locality. While no news in Pakistan about a Hindu doing crimes like this in Pakistan. It happens everyday, a few weeks ago a muslim boy raped a hindu girl in India and his father instead of beating the hell out of him to do this instead declared both as married and had no objection to it. So please, you can say what all, leftist media feeds on Muslim appeasement.