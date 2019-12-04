What's new

Hindu Terrorists Welcomed Like Heroes After They Were Released from District Prison for Harassing School Going Muslim Girls

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,737
3
82,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


On the evening of December 4, two prisoners walked out of the Madikeri district prison in Kodagu district of Karnataka after spending two weeks in jail for harassing two Muslim girls in public. A small crowd had gathered outside the prison to meet them. The men released from prison were bundled into a waiting vehicle like trophies and driven to Shanivarsanthe, a small town in the northern part of Kodagu. They were draped in saffron shawls and BJP leader SN Raghu posed for photographs with the beaming men.

The youth were involved in the work of religion and this nation will bless them and help them prosper,” Raghu gushed in support of the two men released from prison. A week earlier Raghu visited the families of the men and assured them, “We will get your son back home. He has done this for the nation...He has done this for his religion. You don’t have to spend anything, we will take care of it."

The two men Prajwal and Kaushik were sent to jail on charges of assaulting two minor school-going Muslim girls at a photocopy shop at Shanivarsanthe on November 18. They were part of a mob of 30 men angry with the girls for handing over their burqa to a classmate, a Christian girl.


www.thenewsminute.com

'For the nation': BJP, Hindutva groups are helping hate crime accused in Kodagu

On the evening of December 4, two prisoners walked out of the Madikeri district prison in Kodagu district of Karnataka after spending two weeks in jail for harassing two Muslim girls in public. A small crowd had gathered outside the prison to meet them. The men released from prison were bundled...
www.thenewsminute.com www.thenewsminute.com
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,406
15
9,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They selected a PM who was the main architect and sponsor of pogrom of Muslims in Gujrat what else can you expect from Sanghis?
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,737
3
82,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapnope said:
They selected a PM who was the main architect and sponsor of pogrom of Muslims in Gujrat what else can you expect from Sanghis?
Click to expand...
Terrorism is a way of life for hindus of India

It is like you wake up and think of having a lunch at your favorite restaurant. Terrorism is similar for these guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom