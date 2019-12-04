Hindu Terrorists Welcomed Like Heroes After They Were Released from District Prison for Harassing School Going Muslim Girls

'For the nation': BJP, Hindutva groups are helping hate crime accused in Kodagu On the evening of December 4, two prisoners walked out of the Madikeri district prison in Kodagu district of Karnataka after spending two weeks in jail for harassing two Muslim girls in public. A small crowd had gathered outside the prison to meet them. The men released from prison were bundled...

On the evening of December 4, two prisoners walked out of the Madikeri district prison in Kodagu district of Karnataka after spending two weeks in jail for harassing two Muslim girls in public. A small crowd had gathered outside the prison to meet them. The men released from prison were bundled into a waiting vehicle like trophies and driven to Shanivarsanthe, a small town in the northern part of Kodagu. They were draped in saffron shawls and BJP leader SN Raghu posed for photographs with the beaming men.,” Raghu gushed in support of the two men released from prison. A week earlier Raghu visited the families of the men and assured them, “We will get your son back home. He has done this for the nation...He has done this for his religion. You don’t have to spend anything, we will take care of it."The two men Prajwal and Kaushik were sent to jail on charges of assaulting two minor school-going Muslim girls at a photocopy shop at Shanivarsanthe on November 18. They were part of a mob of 30 men angry with the girls for handing over their burqa to a classmate, a Christian girl.