Hindu Terrorists Openly Call for Murdering Two Million Muslims in India

Jul 18, 2021
The cringe in that video... Besides I am across the LOC how about come fighting me.. You scared off me that much I reckon..

Come fight me
1640240189536.png


I will send you back to another 1000 years of sultanate hegemony over you
 
May 13, 2014
I al ready got warnings from webmaster and krash mod for saying hindus of pdf will act dumb.its insult of hindu religion.
But any thought on this hindus?
 
Last edited:
Nov 29, 2017
Why 2 million? Population of Indian Muslims are around 200 millions.

The term that was used was 20 Lakh = 2 million (Lakh = 100K)
The real term what I think was intended to use was 20 Crore = 200 million (Crore = 10 million)

^ If that's the case, these guys are even dumber than I previously thought. lol
 
Jul 9, 2014
Meanwhile @jamahir thinks he can solve all this problem by narrating tales of how great and awesome Qaddafi was to these guys
These are unreasonable people who have come out of the woodwork because of political patronage. These people are openly violent now because of various historic mistakes including the one where the Communist Party of India-Marxist did not allow its man Jyoti Basu to become prime minister in 1996 when it could have :
He was a Marxist to the core who was equally at home with bourgeois democracy and capitalist ideas. If destiny had been on his side, Jyoti Basu would have become India’s prime minister in 1996.

But that was not to be, thanks to his dogmatic Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) which ruled that no one from its ranks could head a multi-party regime that would not be able to implement Marxist programmes.

Basu swallowed the diktat silently. But within months he questioned the wisdom of fellow Stalinists and described the party’s decision not to form the centre-Left United Front government as a “historic blunder”.
But what steps do you suggest for the Muslims of India ?
 
