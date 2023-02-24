What's new

Hindu Terrorists Go Creative. Use Home Made Rockets to Destroy Muslim Religious Site in India

Indian Muslims are some of the most pathetic creatures that exist, and that's saying something considering how pathetic Pakistani Muslims are.
 
Yes, and on PDF many bhaktoras give us daily ''bhashan'' that India is the safest country for Muslims and other minorities and Muslims are living happily and peacefully in India bla bla.
Banya regime, especially under RSS Modi can never be safe or tolerant for Muslims or other minorities including Christians, Sikhs, and even low-caste hindus.
 
Windjammer said:
Tamils and Sikhs proved their resolve by taking revenge... Rajiv and Indra Gandhi.... Indian Muslims getting hammered daily are busy with just proving their loyalty.
Click to expand...
Indian Sikhs are super patriots

Tamil, small numbers, the dravida nadu whatever folk

Anyway, who are the "best" muslims ? That guy labelled indian ones as the worst... Im just curious to know who the best are...

Saudis ? Iranians ? Chechens ?... Best batao pls
 
-=virus=- said:
Indian Sikhs are super patriots

Tamil, small numbers, the dravida nadu whatever folk

Anyway, who are the "best" muslims ? That guy labelled indian ones as the worst... Im just curious to know who the best are...

Saudis ? Iranians ? Chechens ?... Best batao pls
Click to expand...
Kashmiris (According to Pakistanis).
 
-=virus=- said:
Indian Sikhs are super patriots

Tamil, small numbers, the dravida nadu whatever folk

Anyway, who are the "best" muslims ? That guy labelled indian ones as the worst... Im just curious to know who the best are...

Saudis ? Iranians ? Chechens ?... Best batao pls
Click to expand...

there are no "Better Muslims"
We do not operate based upon upper or lower castes within our religion. Everyone is equal in Islam- the divides are all made by people who think themselves to be superior, who in fact are not
 
Whilst Indian Muslims are pissing about

Sikhs are getting active

FpqI6jjaMAEfAXd.jpeg
 

