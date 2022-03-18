What's new

Hindu temple vandalised in Bangladesh

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504694441692794883
1647586746030.jpeg
1647586756280.jpeg
1647586762608.jpeg

1647586809865.jpeg
 
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,383
-9
3,117
Country
India
Location
France
This has been happening for a thousand years in the sub continent, invaders came destroyed temples. Nothing new in a Muslim majority country.
This attack is also unprovoked,muslims just want to show their dominance over the kafirs.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
359
-3
371
Country
India
Location
India
Any Hindu festival and their temples, idols are not desecrated then you are not in Bangladesh.
It is a routine, not even a single Hindu festival is spared.
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
136
0
77
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Last edited:
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
252
0
252
Country
India
Location
India
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
136
0
77
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Akshay89 said:
Hindus are a tiny minority in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

If you persecute Indian Muslims, what do you think will happen to Hindus in neighbouring Islamic countries?
The percentage of Hindus dropped from 32 to 8 percent in Bangladesh Pakistani
@Akshay89
www.dailyexcelsior.com

Hindus in Bangladesh decrease by 7.5 million over 50 years: Census - Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

DHAKA, Nov 15: The Hindu population in Bangladesh is on a steady wane. Over the past 50 years, the total population of the country has more than doubled, but not in the case of Hindus. The number of Hindu persons in the country had dropped by around 7.5 million (75 lakh). The number of...
www.dailyexcelsior.com www.dailyexcelsior.com
That's why it's Good right who are trying to fool
That's why you are supporting these people and genocide i was waiting for this
That's why i tagged every indian i could find
Let them come and see who the indian is on the forum @Akshay89
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,943
-14
8,854
Country
India
Location
India
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
252
0
252
Country
India
Location
India
Kingdom come said:
The percentage of Hindus dropped from 32 to 8 percent in Bangladesh Pakistani
@Akshay89
www.dailyexcelsior.com

Hindus in Bangladesh decrease by 7.5 million over 50 years: Census - Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

DHAKA, Nov 15: The Hindu population in Bangladesh is on a steady wane. Over the past 50 years, the total population of the country has more than doubled, but not in the case of Hindus. The number of Hindu persons in the country had dropped by around 7.5 million (75 lakh). The number of...
www.dailyexcelsior.com www.dailyexcelsior.com
That's why it's Good right who are trying to fool
That's why you are supporting these people and genocide i was waiting for this
That's why i tagged every indian i could find
Let them come and see who the indian is on the forum @Akshay89
Indian Hindus are to be blamed for this.

If you target Indian Muslims, Muslims in other countries will be forced to target Hindus.
 

