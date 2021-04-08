The court said, "the prime purpose of the Archaeological Survey shall be to find out whether the religious structure standing at present at the 'disputed site' is a superimposition, alteration or addition or there is a structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any other religious structure".

Hindu Temple Under Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque? Court Orders Survey A court in Varanasi has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India to carry out a physical survey of the town's Gyanvapi Mosque, located right next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.