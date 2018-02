​

Hindu temple reinforces guiding vision of tolerance and harmony of UAE’s founding fathers

DUBAI: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was invited to design, construct and manage the Abu Dhabi Hindu temple by the rulers of the UAE and the government of India.



“Especially in the 21st century, when the world is fragmenting for frivolous reasons, this timely noble gesture creates hope for unity in diversity. It reinforces the guiding vision of tolerance and harmony of the founding fathers of the UAE,” said Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, the chief spokesperson of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.



In his press statement, Brahmaviharidas said that the temple would be the first traditional stone temple in the Middle East. “It will be built at Abu Mureikhah, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway, and will incorporate all aspects and features of a traditional Hindu temple as part of a fully functional, social, cultural and spiritual complex.



The stones will be carved by temple artisans in India and assembled in the UAE. Expected to be completed by 2020, it will also include a visitors’ center, prayer halls, exhibition and learning areas, a sports area for children and youths, thematic gardens, water features, a food court, a books and gift shop and other facilities.



There are few small Hindu temples in Dubai, but this is going to be the first in Abu Dhabi. A total 10 acres of land has been given to the temple construction.



The Abu Dhabi Hindu temple will be managed and constructed by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which has already constructed and managed more than 1,200 temples across the world including India, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia and Africa.



“Open to people of all beliefs and backgrounds, races and religions, this traditional temple will be a part of the UAE’s mission of happiness and harmony by helping to foster love, tolerance, understanding and peaceful coexistence. It will facilitate the traditional practice of the Hindu faith and serve the over 3.3 million Indians residing in, and the millions of international tourists annually visiting the UAE through interfaith dialogue, pluralism and universal human values. It will also nurture the children of today and future generations toward a brighter future.”



“Moreover, as a landmark addition to the UAE skyline, the temple will become a beacon of beauty, an oasis of peace, an ocean of spirituality and a home of harmony — a global symbol of faith and friendship.”

M.P. Solanki, a civil engineer by profession and committee member of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in the UAE, said it’s a dream come true. “I have been living in UAE for over 42 years. We were dreaming to have a proper Mandir in the UAE, but it took decades to make this dream a reality. Only Modi can do this. Indians in the UAE are grateful to Modi ji as well as the rulers of the UAE for giving us a place of worship,” he said.