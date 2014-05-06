Hindu temple attacked in Rahim Yar Khan

“We oppose Babri Masjid demolition in India, in response we will destroy 10 hindu temples in Pakistan even though another Babri Masjid twice the size of the previous one is being built nearby”.
I don’t intend to troll, but this is the mindset I see on SM from Pakistanis.
Whether temple or a mosque both worship god, must be respected.
Currently incident is unverified, but he's a Pakistani.
There is no official confirmation of this incident and it could be from an indian propaganda/disinformation platform. Please look in to this.
Digesting and evil. Have them arrested, then have them pay for everything they destroyed, and more.
Every Muslim will oppose this...this is wrongI'm tempted to say babri masjid
But state needs to protect right to worship
It's confirmed incident and PM is looking after it. Stop calling every bad incident Indian propaganda
These goons are the doing immense dis-service to their state and own religion..... Matter must be investigated.... culprits be identified... and not only those who are caught on camera, but also the masterminds(rotten minds) behind them.... and toughest punishments served ... whatever the state laws allow to the extreme end( I say lock 'em up for a good 20 years, so they can cool off properly and repent for what they have done).
Incident is looked after by PM of Pakistan. What more evidence do you need?