Hindu temple attacked in Rahim Yar Khan

mudas777

Oct 24, 2016
Need to investigate the incident and if its true considering Indians handy work and disinformation labs. If its true culprits should be arrested and should be given exemplary punishments and made to pay and do the restoration work. There restoration work should be shown live so rest of idiots can learn few things too. We can't be following Indians footsteps on our mosques desecration.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
Sudarshan said:
“We oppose Babri Masjid demolition in India, in response we will destroy 10 hindu temples in Pakistan even though another Babri Masjid twice the size of the previous one is being built nearby”.

I don’t intend to troll, but this is the mindset I see on SM from Pakistanis.

Whether temple or a mosque both worship god, must be respected.
.................... :/
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
This shit should end ASAP

Hardcore punishments for these savages

I say start a prisoner exchange program with NK, we'll export these thugs to North Korea to serve in thier gulags

Win win situation!
thediplomat_2015-03-21_18-41-13-e1426963293930.jpg
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
If true then it's a criminal incident and the culprits should be severely punished for this heinous crime.
Before anything else, the Temple belongs to Pakistani Hindus.....
But what is OP @Norwegian allegedly a Pakistani trying to prove by tagging Indian members.
 
Adios Amigo

Adios Amigo

Jul 18, 2009
Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422947305918017540

@Joe Shearer @INDIAPOSITIVE @Indian Gurkha @jamahir
These goons are the doing immense dis-service to their state and own religion..... Matter must be investigated.... culprits be identified... and not only those who are caught on camera, but also the masterminds(rotten minds) behind them.... and toughest punishments served ... whatever the state laws allow to the extreme end( I say lock 'em up for a good 20 years, so they can cool off properly and repent for what they have done).
On the other hand, state should provide proper security to its minorities and their places of worships .... and sack those who were responsible to provide security but failed to do their job..... and take their benefits to rebuild the temple...
 
