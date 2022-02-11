What's new

Hindu teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for ‘blasphemy’ in Ghotki

Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Ali Solangi delivered the verdict on February 8, 2022. It has taken the court two years to pass the final order. Nautan Lal has been in jail since 2019 as an undertrial prisoner.

A written copy of the court’s verdict, available with SAMAA Digital, states that he was convicted under Section 265-H of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This section says: if the accused admits that he has been previously convicted as alleged in the charge, the court may pass a sentence upon him according to law, and if the accused does not admit that he has been previously convicted as alleged in the charge, the court may take evidence in respect of the alleged previous conviction, and shall record a finding thereon, and then pass sentence upon him according to law.

A case against Nautan Lal was also registered under Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He has been sent back to Central Prison in Sukkur. In the past two years, his requests for bail have been rejected twice.

On September 14, 2019, a video was shared on social media in which a teenager, a first-year Intermediate student, claimed that the owner of Ghotki’s Sindh Public Higher Secondary School had blasphemed himself. According to teachers, however, Nautan Lal was just visiting that day. He doesn’t actually teach at his school. He is a physics teacher at Government Degree College Ghotki.

Soon after, the head of a madrassa, Mufti Adul Karim Sayeedi of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, registered a blasphemy case against the school owner. Violence broke out in the district the night the case was registered.

As the news spread, masked men attacked the Sacho Satram Dham Temple in Ghotki. They ransacked the temple, damaged its idols and battered its blue and green walls.
Blasphemy law in Pakistan

Under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) anyone who uses derogatory remarks in respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is punishable by death.

Section 295-C of the PPC reads, “Use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet: Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation or by any imputation, innuendo, or insinuation, directly or indirectly, defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

No one has ever been executed under the blasphemy law in Pakistan as higher courts have either overturned or commuted sentences by the lower courts.

In 2019, in a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted Aasia Noreen, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy. In its verdict, the court said, “As noted…sometimes, to fulfill nefarious designs the law is misused by individuals leveling false allegations of blasphemy. Stately, since 1990, 62 people have been murdered as a result of blasphemy allegations, even before their trial could be conducted in accordance with law.”

 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Radhika said:
What about hurting religious sentiments of Hindus living in Pakistan?
Do these blasphemy laws apply against insulting Hinduism or not?

I have seen Pakistani movie clips that are grossly offensive to any practicing Hindu.
For example this.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480528670506639363
You are a moron. Does Hinduism have a concept of blasphemy ? My understanding is No. So how can you apply blasphemy laws to Hinduism?
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Radhika said:
What about hurting religious sentiments of Hindus living in Pakistan?
Do these blasphemy laws apply against insulting Hinduism or not?

I have seen Pakistani movie clips that are grossly offensive to any practicing Hindu.
For example this.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480528670506639363
Far less than what Hindutva Mobs been doing on the ground and Internet. A movie Versus reality in India. Do you think that a film shows it and happening to Hindus in Pakistan on every other day.

AgnosticIndian said:
The case has been trialed in the Court and will lead to appeal as well. The issue is not about targeting the minority but whether the blasphemy is proven or not. There is the law in the country and everyone should follow. In-fact, the article covers that how many been acquitted before as well as nothing can be proved. At-least, no one is being lynched in street so far merely on the suspicion for carrying beef.
 
TNT

TNT

Why the crowd had to ransack a hindu temple? Isnt this anti Islam? The people of gotki never came out against waderas raping them and against poverty but mullah have brainwashed them so much that they will kill hindus and Christians without proof. Who gave right to the ppl to kill and ransack? What utter morons who will not follow single saying of Prophet SAW but kill in his name for personal gains? To me such ppl are worst than kafirs.
 
R

Radhika

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
You are a moron. Does Hinduism have a concept of blasphemy ? My understanding is No. So how can you apply blasphemy laws to Hinduism?
You have below par comprehension skill that's why you missed the question mark.
And I checked Pakistani blasphemy laws - they are religion agnostic.
The Eagle said:
Far less than what Hindutva Mobs been doing on the ground and Internet. A movie Versus reality in India. Do you think that a film shows it and happening to Hindus in Pakistan on every other day.
How such blatantly Hinduphobic content was cleared by Pakistani censor board unless it was intentional?
It would be impossible to see similar content against Islam ever see light of the day under Indian censor board.
 
A

AgnosticIndian

The Eagle said:
The case has been trialed in the Court and will lead to appeal as well. The issue is not about targeting the minority but whether the blasphemy is proven or not. There is the law in the country and everyone should follow. In-fact, the article covers that how many been acquitted before as well as nothing can be proved. At-least, no one is being lynched in street so far merely on the suspicion for carrying beef.
putting the issue of whataboutery aside, I think it's very weird to declare the law as good in itself, as if it's right to trail people for blasphemy, putting their livelihoods and lives in grave dangerous, or to declare death penalties for it, just because it's the "law". Pakistani Islamists have little to no ground to argue against "Hindu Rashtra" putting people in jail for eating beef, when they screeh about "due process" after every blasphemy case.

it obviously is the issue of putting minorities in danger, as the accused are disproportionately minorities. if a population of less than 2% is experiencing more than 20-50% of the cases, it's obvious who's being targeted. same applies for laws like UAPA in India.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

The Eagle said:
Far less than what Hindutva Mobs been doing on the ground and Internet. A movie Versus reality in India. Do you think that a film shows it and happening to Hindus in Pakistan on every other day.



The case has been trialed in the Court and will lead to appeal as well. The issue is not about targeting the minority but whether the blasphemy is proven or not. There is the law in the country and everyone should follow. In-fact, the article covers that how many been acquitted before as well as nothing can be proved. At-least, no one is being lynched in street so far merely on the suspicion for carrying beef.
Weather you like it or not
There is a problem in pakistan
100s of innocent muslims hindus and christians are sentenced for blasphemy when its about your vs my word

It may make news when they are killed(which honestly is better then being in prison in this situation for 30-40 years before trial) but it doesnt when they are sentenced and ultimatley released (either by death or after 40 years of . case in supreme court)
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

AgnosticIndian said:
putting the issue of whataboutery aside, I think it's very weird to declare the law as good in itself, as if it's right to trail people for blasphemy, putting their livelihoods and lives in grave dangerous, or to declare death penalties for it, just because it's the "law". Pakistani Islamists have little to no ground to argue against "Hindu Rashtra" putting people in jail for eating beef, when they screeh about "due process" after every blasphemy case.

it obviously is the issue of putting minorities in danger, as the accused are disproportionately minorities. if a population of less than 2% is experiencing more than 20-50% of the cases, it's obvious who's being targeted. same applies for laws like UAPA in India.
The law is defined under Islam. You will need to read instead of inventing your own version. Your dislike doesn't defines the law as obsolete or used for targeting. Infact an amendment is done to punish the false claim as well. Why not anyone can live without blasphemy? Why a minority or majority Incase of India, needs to offend Islam and Muslims by insulting? Why not to live with your own and don't cross the line? So to protect public sentiments and backlash; law is defined accordingly.

Radhika said:
You have below par comprehension skill that's why you missed the question mark.
And I checked Pakistani blasphemy laws - they are religion agnostic.

How such blatantly Hinduphobic content was cleared by Pakistani censor board unless it was intentional?
It would be impossible to see similar content against Islam ever see light of the day under Indian censor board.
Thick words ... Below par.... Censor board can't amend Islam. It's a file and a filmy character. But in-fact, there is Only one ALLAH. Indian films don't need to show that since it is happening in reality. Try to make a movie as such while there are more leading Muslim actors?

ziaulislam said:
Weather you like it or not
There is a problem in pakistan
100s of innocent muslims hindus and christians are sentenced for blasphemy when its about your vs my word

It may make news when they are killed(which honestly is better then being in prison in this situation for 30-40 years before trial) but it doesnt when they are sentenced and ultimatley released (either by death or after 40 years of . case in supreme court)
How many serving the sentence? Yes the law is used by public for personal vendetta as well but law itself is not incorrect. The prosecution is expedited. What if I tell you that there are few cases where genuine criminal is released merely to avoid western backlash?
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

AgnosticIndian said:
you can have your laws, but of course then you should also be able to accept that other countries have, and can make up, laws too, defined by their constitutions; and you would no ground to criticize then for unfairness or targeting of minorities. "fascist" France has laws, it can make up laws, and India under some fascist regime can also make up some laws.

in a better, more "enlightened" world, we would be able to move from this whataboutery instead of fighting 1000 year wars of religion like pre industrial Europe. but many cultures just haven't caught up. shame.
There's no law to offend anyone else. Or you are trying to portray blasphemy in other countries as explained and plausible? There's no whataboutery but law of the land. Make laws if you can and criminalize the insult to religion. Who's stopping anyone? Actually, targeting Islam or calling for ban on Hijab/Pardah is not some law. Where is the freedom then? No one in Pakistan enforces the minorities to change their religious dress or practices.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

The Eagle said:
The law is defined under Islam. You will need to read instead of inventing your own version. Your dislike doesn't defines the law as obsolete or used for targeting. Infact an amendment is done to punish the false claim as well. Why not anyone can live without blasphemy? Why a minority or majority Incase of India, needs to offend Islam and Muslims by insulting? Why not to live with your own and don't cross the line? So to protect public sentiments and backlash; law is defined accordingly.



Thick words ... Below par.... Censor board can't amend Islam. It's a file and a filmy character. But in-fact, there is Only one ALLAH. Indian films don't need to show that since it is happening in reality. Try to make a movie as such while there are more leading Muslim actors?



How many serving the sentence? Yes the law is used by public for personal vendetta as well but law itself is not incorrect. The prosecution is expedited. What if I tell you that there are few cases where genuine criminal is released merely to avoid western backlash?
Obviously this isnt public information

But based upon a sample search for 3 months date u will see a few dozen convictions a year

Some are in jail since the 1990s.
Famous asia bibi was in jail for 11 yearsand probably would have spent all her life in jail had she not had good lawyers
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

ziaulislam said:
good lawyers
Versus the merit of the case. In-fact, there are more of ground realities. Those allegedly serving jail terms since years, are not innocent at all otherwise, EU and others would have been shouting their lungs out. There are issues not being discussed in public to avoid public anger and so that extremist sponsored groups could take streets. Leave it.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Indians trying to do false equivalency again.

