What's new

Hindu System Of DevaDasi.

M

MuhammedAli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2015
270
-5
278
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
DevaDasi was system created by Brahmins to have women serve them in guise of serving an idol god. Cow god snake god or elephant headbgod or monkey face god ... From outset it was dedication ... In reality it was to meet sexual need of Brahmins. Hindu girls would be dedicated to a god like monkey face idolgod. And parents will he told she is now gona become saintly. In reality she was taught to dance in sexy clothes and as soon as she hit puberty she was fair game for Brahmins. They would call Devadasi to private chambers to chexk her progress and inspextion. She would get gropped ... Boobies fondled to test quality of her boobies ... And she would be made to stand in poses n priests woyld fondle the DevaDasi under guise of correcting posture. And sooner or later she woyld be reciecing special tantric lessons in various positions and some time in group sex form. Even today DevaDasis are sezually exploited. Girls young as 11 are sexually groomed by HINDU priests ... Google DevaDasi.
 
M

MuhammedAli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2015
270
-5
278
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Look young girls ages 10/11 bare chested with Hindu Guru Pedophile ... See how he has trained them to bare all ... I would have posted censored photo bit Pedophile Guru supporters would have accused me of telling Muslim lies and propaganda. This is how sick Hinduism is this barbaric inhumane pedophile system of Devadasi has already made these girls accept sexual exploitation. I suspect these girls are getting chest massages also to improve circulation n opening Chakras.
 
M

MuhammedAli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2015
270
-5
278
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Look at this ... This is what actually happens in temples of DevaDasis. They have to perfrm onaturel ... This seems to be a photoshoot but reality is perfextly depicted by these. If u think this is modern then watch the ancient Hindu temoles ... Naked dancers. Groupsex. Threesomes. Donkeysex with woman ... This photoshoot is recreating the reality and real Hindu dance as it was performed centuries ago. We Muslims gave their women clothes but Hindus wana see em naked like anxient India use to be.
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
801
1
596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indeed Gandhi was speaking the truth when he introduced the world to the term "Hari-Jan". More horrible than already demonic exploitation of young innocent girls is the systematic downgradation and constant exploitation of their offspring through the Indian cats system and labeling them as dalit. It's not like they would stop the exploitation there but a visious circle is established that is again supported by the religious and economic customs that ensures that the devdasi system gets its fuel again from the dalit families

It is irony of the Hinduism that lowest caste of their system shares same bloodline as the Uber one.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
Caste System as a Form of Social Stratification, understanding India
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Gandhi G in da house
Gandhi G in da house
B
  • Locked
Hindu Resurgence and the revival of Sati
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
Slav Defence
Slav Defence
E
India's Child prostitute: Devadasis are a cursed community
2
Replies
15
Views
3K
punit
P
CAD
Indian media wants Dalit news but not Dalit reporters
Replies
2
Views
430
bhimram
bhimram
Hermione
  • Locked
Christianizing Bharatanatyam
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
5K
wolfschanzze
wolfschanzze

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom