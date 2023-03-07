What's new

Hindu students attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University in Lahore

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633045360682893312

Hindu students at Punjab University were attacked by Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) on Tuesday for celebrating their religious festival Holi with the permission of the administration at Punjab University’s new campus.

As a result, at least 15 students of the Hindu community were injured. Videos of the incident uploaded on social media show a group of IJT members thrashing the minority community members.

Other videos showed the security guards carrying batons and beating the students while they were running from the scene.

Sindh Council Secretary General Kashif Brohi said that 15 students from both the Hindu community and Sindh Council suffered injuries and moved away without celebrating the event, reports Dawn.

He said the IJT activists started hurling threats after students had posted invitations [Holi celebration] on their Facebook page.

On the contrary, IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid told Dawn that they did not stop the Hindu community members from celebrating Holi. He said the attackers might have used their name but the IJT would ensure equality for minority community members to hold their religious events.

He claimed they were holding Dars-i-Quran on the campus and were not present there.

However, in the past, IJT was responsible for many attacks on students.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan, condemning the attack, said: “It reflects a deep sense of paranoia that stems from our need to expel impurities” from our own past.

He added that this sickness will continue unless we accept and celebrate the many histories and cultures that shape our country.”

IJT are hooligans and they attack everyone who doesn't go by their rules. In past, they have beaten mercilessly fellow Muslim Pashtun and Baloch students.
 
oho, very sad

why not just jump in the revelry ? get drunk, consume bhaang, dance away.. pagan style

Holi is the most 'democratic' festival here, everyone partakes.. Diwali, otoh, has been becoming increasingly cost prohibitive wrt crackers etc but there's many festive sales on electronics etc that EVERYONE gets in on.. kinda like our 'black friday' deals situation

get get out there and have fun throwing water balloons and color.. even the cops are mostly chill and will let most harmless indiscretions/shenanigans fly by
 
well, I'm neither Himachali, and nor is "oho" a Himachali expression..

bhaiji is
 
Aren't a lot of the members Pashtun and Baloch themselves?

Anyway unfortunately a lot of these unions are incredibly low intellect and extremist. Not much intellectual discourse of quality takes place.

Even the Islam that is preached in Pakistan is very misleading and extremist. Overall very low intellect discourse again. They need to teach very basic things of how Muslim should act and behave, treat others, core beliefs. But they simply jump to extreme things and hurting others.
 

