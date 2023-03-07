Hindu students attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University in Lahore

Hindu students attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University Hindu students at Punjab University were attacked by Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) on Tuesday for celebrating their religious festival Holi

Hindu students at Punjab University were attacked by Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) on Tuesday for celebrating their religious festival Holi with the permission of the administration at Punjab University’s new campus.As a result, at least 15 students of the Hindu community were injured. Videos of the incident uploaded on social media show a group of IJT members thrashing the minority community members.Other videos showed the security guards carrying batons and beating the students while they were running from the scene.Sindh Council Secretary General Kashif Brohi said that 15 students from both the Hindu community and Sindh Council suffered injuries and moved away without celebrating the event, reportsHe said the IJT activists started hurling threats after students had posted invitations [Holi celebration] on their Facebook page.On the contrary, IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid toldthat they did not stop the Hindu community members from celebrating Holi. He said the attackers might have used their name but the IJT would ensure equality for minority community members to hold their religious events.He claimed they were holding Dars-i-Quran on the campus and were not present there.However, in the past, IJT was responsible for many attacks on students.Activist Ammar Ali Jan, condemning the attack, said: “It reflects a deep sense of paranoia that stems from our need to expel impurities” from our own past.He added that this sickness will continue unless we accept and celebrate the many histories and cultures that shape our country.”