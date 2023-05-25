Hindu son, Muslim daughter argue over mother’s funeral in Hyderabad, police settle matter

An argument between two siblings and their families who practice different religions over the funeral of their mother late Tuesday night evoked mildly tense moments in Hyderabad’s Madannapet.
Sensing tension as people gathered at street corners, the local police swung into action and reached a congenial agreement after hours of verification of facts and documents, and consultation.
The incident occurred at the Darab Jung colony after the 95-year-old woman’s son and grandchildren, who lived in nearby Chaderghat, claimed rights over her funeral as per his Hindu religious tradition. The daughter, who converted to Islam two decades ago, objected to this, claiming that she had been caring for the ailing mother in the last 12 years and that her mother had also converted to Islam. The daughter, aged in her 60s, told reporters that the mother had accepted Islam and that it was her last wish to be buried as per their tradition.
“My mother was living with me for the last 12 years, and I have been taking good care of her even though no one else cared for her. I got her surgery done recently for Rs 5 lakh, and no one came to help. My mother said that no one would come asking for her after her death and that she be given final prayers and buried as per our tradition,” the woman said. After the crowding up of people from both communities on the streets over the death and last rites of the elderly woman, the police deployed forces there in the night.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ch Rupesh denied any tension and said it was a family dispute that the police had amicably sorted out. As per the daughter’s preferences, final prayers were conducted at her home and the body was handed over to the son’s family for cremation as per their wish. “There is no tension. It is all within the family. The brother and sister have compromised,” the DCP told indianexpress.com.
The police held discussions with both sides of the family between 11.45 pm and 1.30 am and settled the matter by 2.30 am. According to the Madannapet police, the woman died of an age-related illness Tuesday evening. While one of her two sons is no more, she had been living with her daughter at Madannapet. “The daughter produced videos and documents to show that her mother had converted to Islam in January 2023. We verified all details, and following consultation with elders, the body was handed over to the son’s family for cremation after the daughter’s family conducted final prayers as per their traditions,” said B Janaiah, station house officer of Madannapet police station.
Hindu son, Muslim daughter argue over mother's funeral in Hyderabad, police settle matter
As per the daughter's preferences, final prayers were conducted at her home and the body was handed over to the son's family for cremation.
