Hindu Sher behind Bulli deals app turns out to be **** addict with a fetish for older Muslim women

Bulli Bai ‘mastermind’ a ‘****-addict, had sexual content on laptop, hacked 1st website at 16’
According to sources in Delhi Police, data found on 20-year-old Niraj Bishnoi's laptop include 153 **** film downloads, and suggest that he has 'abnormal desires for Muslim women elder to him'.
BISMEE TASKIN
8 January, 2022 11:05 am IST
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...nt-on-laptop-hacked-1st-website-at-16/798271/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...d-1st-website-at-16/798271/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+content+on+laptop,+hacked+1st+website+at+16’
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...nt-on-laptop-hacked-1st-website-at-16/798271/
Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged Bulli Bai 'mastermind' | By special arrangement
Text Size: A- A+
New Delhi: Suspected Bulli Bai’ app creator, 20-year-old Niraj Bishnoi had 153 **** film downloads and lewd, sexual content in his laptop, sources in the Delhi Police claimed Thursday. The evidence in his laptop suggest Bishnoi is a “**** addict” and “has abnormal desires towards elderly Muslim women”, the sources added.
Bishnoi, who is originally from Rajasthan, was arrested from his house in Jorhat, Assam, Thursday. He is also suspected of being involved in ‘Sulli Deals’, — a website, that like ‘Bulli Bai’, had uploaded images of Muslim women without their consent for the purpose of ‘auctioning’ them. While the Sulli Deals case made news last year, the ‘Bulli Bai’ app surfaced Saturday.
According to sources in Delhi Police, Bishnoi was introduced to the virtual world at the age of 15 and first hacked a website a year later, as “revenge”, after his sister was denied admission by a school.
“At the age of 16, he first hacked a school’s website when his sister didn’t get admission,” a source in Delhi police claimed.
A student of BTech in Computer Science Engineering at VIT, Bhopal, Bishnoi is currently in seven-day police custody. The 20-year-old was suspended by his college, following his arrest.
According to police sources, the code script of the Bulli Bai app has been recovered from his laptop — a high-end gaming machine, with a heady duty graphic card. Sources claimed the laptop only had games and ****.
“He is a **** addict and he has also revealed it during interrogation about it. The data suggests that he has certain abnormal desires for women elder to him, from a certain age group, belonging to a certain community (Muslims),” the source quoted above claimed.
Those who know Bishnoi personally, also claim him to be a “loner”, someone who is more active in the virtual world than in the real one around him.
Also read: ‘Bulli Bai’ suspects — ‘Hindu fanatic angered by Bengal violence’, engg student, Army man’s son
‘Suicidal’, ‘has no friends’
Sources in Delhi Police told ThePrint that Bishnoi displayed “abnormal behavioural traits” in his interaction with the police and has threatened to commit suicide multiple times since his arrest.
“He has told the police that he will fatally hurt himself — cut his veins with a blade, hang himself to death,” the source mentioned above claimed.
A second source added: “He doesn’t eat, has to be forced to eat. Today he skipped lunch. We had to order food from outside to feed him around 3.30 pm.”
The probe so far has revealed that Bishnoi is addicted to the internet and his laptop, claimed sources. They also claimed that the 20-year-old is accustomed to creating fake accounts and user handles on social media platforms.
“Bishnoi has said that he doesn’t talk to anyone much in the outside world, that he doesn’t like to talk to anyone and that he has no friends in the real world. His only interactions are under assumed names and identities in the virtual world. His day starts and ends with the internet and laptop,” the second source claimed.
Police claims of the accused’s being a recluse are repeated by acquaintances who knew Bishnoi while he was a school student, and who spoke to ThePrint on condition of anonymity.
All of them described the accused as a “loner”, someone who was used to staying “aloof” and “didn’t interact much with the outside world” since he was a teenager.
“He has created his own virtual world around him,” claimed an acquaintance doesn’t want to be identified.
Referring to another of the accused’s behavioural traits, the second police source claimed: “Whenever the interrogation hits a certain peak, he urinates in his pants. He has done this three-four times. We have checked if this is because he has a medical issue, but he doesn’t.”
‘Suspect has done this kind of thing in the past’
According to the source, the 20-year-old has also not expressed remorse for his alleged involvement in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app.
“He said he did the right thing,” claimed the source.
Sources in Delhi Police had earlier claimed that while Bishnoi was the “creator and mastermind” of the Bulli Bai app, he was also “definitely a part of the Sulli Deals case”, though it is not yet clear if he was its creator.
According to sources Bishnoi has revealed that he had met the others involved in the Sulli Deals website on Twitter and they had formed a closed group on the microblogging site.
The police are now investigating and tracing other probable promoters behind the site, and waiting for the forensic report of Bishnoi’s laptop to ascertain if he also created the Sulli Deals website, sources said.
Police sources had also claimed Thursday that Bishnoi had in May last year, auctioned Congress National Convenor Hasiba Anim on the day of Eid.
Sources in Delhi Police said Bishnoi passed objectionable comments about Amin, before putting her photo up on ‘Sulli Deals’, creating a Twitter handle, @giyu2002, for the purpose. He had also allegedly used this handle to amplify the ‘Sulli Deals’ content on Twitter.
The accused allegedly later changed its profile name to ‘Mahummad Alam’ and used a Muslim man’s image in an attempt to portray that the ‘Sulli Deals’ website was created by a Muslim man, police sources claimed.
The Twitter handle is mentioned in the FIR lodged on the basis of Amin’s complaint in Southwest Delhi on 16 May 2021, a copy of which is with ThePrint.
“Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai have gained attention and surfaced now. But we suspect he has done this kind of thing in the past too,” said the first source quoted above.
The source added: “Forensic reports of his laptop and phone will give us more information on whether he has created other apps, websites in the past and whether he created the Sulli Deals website as well. The reports are awaited.”
(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)
According to sources in Delhi Police, data found on 20-year-old Niraj Bishnoi's laptop include 153 **** film downloads, and suggest that he has 'abnormal desires for Muslim women elder to him'.
BISMEE TASKIN
8 January, 2022 11:05 am IST
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...nt-on-laptop-hacked-1st-website-at-16/798271/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...d-1st-website-at-16/798271/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...+content+on+laptop,+hacked+1st+website+at+16’
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=...nt-on-laptop-hacked-1st-website-at-16/798271/
Text Size: A- A+
New Delhi: Suspected Bulli Bai’ app creator, 20-year-old Niraj Bishnoi had 153 **** film downloads and lewd, sexual content in his laptop, sources in the Delhi Police claimed Thursday. The evidence in his laptop suggest Bishnoi is a “**** addict” and “has abnormal desires towards elderly Muslim women”, the sources added.
Bishnoi, who is originally from Rajasthan, was arrested from his house in Jorhat, Assam, Thursday. He is also suspected of being involved in ‘Sulli Deals’, — a website, that like ‘Bulli Bai’, had uploaded images of Muslim women without their consent for the purpose of ‘auctioning’ them. While the Sulli Deals case made news last year, the ‘Bulli Bai’ app surfaced Saturday.
According to sources in Delhi Police, Bishnoi was introduced to the virtual world at the age of 15 and first hacked a website a year later, as “revenge”, after his sister was denied admission by a school.
“At the age of 16, he first hacked a school’s website when his sister didn’t get admission,” a source in Delhi police claimed.
A student of BTech in Computer Science Engineering at VIT, Bhopal, Bishnoi is currently in seven-day police custody. The 20-year-old was suspended by his college, following his arrest.
According to police sources, the code script of the Bulli Bai app has been recovered from his laptop — a high-end gaming machine, with a heady duty graphic card. Sources claimed the laptop only had games and ****.
“He is a **** addict and he has also revealed it during interrogation about it. The data suggests that he has certain abnormal desires for women elder to him, from a certain age group, belonging to a certain community (Muslims),” the source quoted above claimed.
Those who know Bishnoi personally, also claim him to be a “loner”, someone who is more active in the virtual world than in the real one around him.
Also read: ‘Bulli Bai’ suspects — ‘Hindu fanatic angered by Bengal violence’, engg student, Army man’s son
‘Suicidal’, ‘has no friends’
Sources in Delhi Police told ThePrint that Bishnoi displayed “abnormal behavioural traits” in his interaction with the police and has threatened to commit suicide multiple times since his arrest.
“He has told the police that he will fatally hurt himself — cut his veins with a blade, hang himself to death,” the source mentioned above claimed.
A second source added: “He doesn’t eat, has to be forced to eat. Today he skipped lunch. We had to order food from outside to feed him around 3.30 pm.”
The probe so far has revealed that Bishnoi is addicted to the internet and his laptop, claimed sources. They also claimed that the 20-year-old is accustomed to creating fake accounts and user handles on social media platforms.
“Bishnoi has said that he doesn’t talk to anyone much in the outside world, that he doesn’t like to talk to anyone and that he has no friends in the real world. His only interactions are under assumed names and identities in the virtual world. His day starts and ends with the internet and laptop,” the second source claimed.
Police claims of the accused’s being a recluse are repeated by acquaintances who knew Bishnoi while he was a school student, and who spoke to ThePrint on condition of anonymity.
All of them described the accused as a “loner”, someone who was used to staying “aloof” and “didn’t interact much with the outside world” since he was a teenager.
“He has created his own virtual world around him,” claimed an acquaintance doesn’t want to be identified.
Referring to another of the accused’s behavioural traits, the second police source claimed: “Whenever the interrogation hits a certain peak, he urinates in his pants. He has done this three-four times. We have checked if this is because he has a medical issue, but he doesn’t.”
‘Suspect has done this kind of thing in the past’
According to the source, the 20-year-old has also not expressed remorse for his alleged involvement in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app.
“He said he did the right thing,” claimed the source.
Sources in Delhi Police had earlier claimed that while Bishnoi was the “creator and mastermind” of the Bulli Bai app, he was also “definitely a part of the Sulli Deals case”, though it is not yet clear if he was its creator.
According to sources Bishnoi has revealed that he had met the others involved in the Sulli Deals website on Twitter and they had formed a closed group on the microblogging site.
The police are now investigating and tracing other probable promoters behind the site, and waiting for the forensic report of Bishnoi’s laptop to ascertain if he also created the Sulli Deals website, sources said.
Police sources had also claimed Thursday that Bishnoi had in May last year, auctioned Congress National Convenor Hasiba Anim on the day of Eid.
Sources in Delhi Police said Bishnoi passed objectionable comments about Amin, before putting her photo up on ‘Sulli Deals’, creating a Twitter handle, @giyu2002, for the purpose. He had also allegedly used this handle to amplify the ‘Sulli Deals’ content on Twitter.
The accused allegedly later changed its profile name to ‘Mahummad Alam’ and used a Muslim man’s image in an attempt to portray that the ‘Sulli Deals’ website was created by a Muslim man, police sources claimed.
The Twitter handle is mentioned in the FIR lodged on the basis of Amin’s complaint in Southwest Delhi on 16 May 2021, a copy of which is with ThePrint.
“Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai have gained attention and surfaced now. But we suspect he has done this kind of thing in the past too,” said the first source quoted above.
The source added: “Forensic reports of his laptop and phone will give us more information on whether he has created other apps, websites in the past and whether he created the Sulli Deals website as well. The reports are awaited.”
(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)