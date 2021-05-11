Hindu Sect Is Accused of Using Forced Labor to Build N.J. Temple

I have no doubt caste has something to do with it.



Also, Indians are some of the biggest importers of illegal immigrants. Just look who works at Indian-owned businesses like convenience stores and motels. Chances you will find them staffed with illegal Indians, many of them family members.



This group may have been promised green cards or visas but later reneged. So someone complained.



Good. I hope the US government throws the book at them and fines them heavily.