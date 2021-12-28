Hindu right-wing in India is giving ‘Nazi’ oath to school kids

SQ8 said: As usual the derailment of Hindu vs Muslims begins in twitter as it likely will be here too. The mentality of “they kill too” brainwashing assuages the Bhaktora and helps him/her accept genocidal training and actions as legitimate and dharmic. Click to expand...

Ironically, if some Mullah does something like this in the confinement of a closed class room, the Indians crash the internet but some Saffron Sunil openly preaching to kill seems just a way of life now for Indians and is being not only accepted but promoted from the very top.