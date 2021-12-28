Hindu right-wing in India is giving ‘Nazi’ oath to school kids

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,983
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
Ironically, if some Mullah does something like this in the confinement of a closed class room, the Indians crash the internet but some Saffron Sunil openly preaching to kill seems just a way of life now for Indians and is being not only accepted but promoted from the very top.As usual the derailment of Hindu vs Muslims begins in twitter as it likely will be here too. The mentality of “they kill too” brainwashing assuages the Bhaktora and helps him/her accept genocidal training and actions as legitimate and dharmic.
That just their hypocrisy and greater numbers - at the end for every 1 Pakistani there are 6 IndiansIronically, if some Mullah does something like this in the confinement of a closed class room, the Indians crash the internet but some Saffron Sunil openly preaching to kill seems just a way of life now for Indians and is being not only accepted but promoted from the very top.