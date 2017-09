Updated: Sep 25, 2017 | 20:57 IST | Times Now DigitalIn a stunning disclosure, it has been revealed that 300 Rohingyas abducted 100 Hindus on August 25 and eliminated 92 of them.Eight people who survived the assassination were all women, who later got converted to Islam.They were then taken to Bangladesh, said the Myanmar State Councillor Information Office.The revelation comes a day after the Myanmar's Army discovered two mud pits filled with 28 Hindu corpses, including women and children, outside a village in northern Rakhine.As per the Army, it was the evidence of a massacre by Rohingya Muslim militants.Speaking to“We fled here after Rohingya terrorists came to attack us with swords, spears, sticks and guns. They burned our houses and farms. There were hundreds of them, from teenagers to men in their mid-30s. They said 'this is an Islamic state'. They shouted 'Rakhine state is our Rohingya state.’ We told them Rakhine state is not theirs. They said they would kill Hindus and we saw them do it. We fled when they set fire to our houses,” said a resident of Rakhine.He claimed that more than 30 Hindus were missing and that they recovered 8 Hindu bodies.On Monday, graves of 17 more Hindus were found."They came wearing masks. Couldn't see anything but their eyes. They captured us. They had guns, axes, knives. They hacked my family members to death. They forcefully converted us to Islam. They hacked my husband, sister-in-law, and her son to death," another woman, who managed to escape, toldNorthern Rakhine was plunged into crisis after Rohingya militants raided police posts last month, unleashing an Army crackdown that has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.The vast majority -- more than 430,000 -- are Rohingya Muslims who fled across the border to Bangladesh from a military campaign the UN says likely amounts to ethnic cleansing.But tens of thousands of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and the region's small population of Hindus have also been internally displaced, saying they were attacked by Rohingya militants.The focal point of the unrest, northern Rakhine's Maungdaw district, was once home to a fragile mosaic of ethnic groups, dominated by the Rohingya.Vast swathes of the border region are now completely emptied of Muslims residents, with nearly 40 percent of Rohingya villages abandoned in under a month.On Sunday, the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees called the influx of Rohingya into Bangladesh the "fastest and most urgent refugee emergency in the world".more>=========================================================