Hindu persecution in Bangladesh : A Historical Overview

Nothing new in persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh: This time we are talking about it openly and firmly.

Hussein Shaheed Suhrawardy. Suhrawardy had been the driving force behind the Great Calcutta Killings of August 16-19, 1946, just a year back. Gandhi’s presence in Calcutta was hailed by the whole world, principally by Lord Mountbatten who called him the “one-man boundary force”. But the principal achievement of that boundary force was that there was no exchange of population between the two Bengals around that time, and that is the genesis of the chronic nature of the communal problem in erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh.

The West Pakistani elite had no idea of East Bengal before. They also perceived that the intellectual space in the province was occupied by Hindu culture and it was urgently necessary to remove it. In order to do this, they first had recourse to Arabisation or Urdu-isation of the Bengali language, down to writing the language in Arabic script. However, this was opposed both by the Bengali Hindus and Bengali Muslim intelligentsia, small as it was at that time. Also, around this time demands started rising from East Pakistan for making Bengali the national language of Pakistan, in spite of the fact that Mohammed Ali Jinnah had said in unequivocal language that the national language of Pakistan will be only Urdu and no one should have any doubt about the score. As the demand for Bengali as a national language started gathering momentum, the West Pakistani rulers suspected Hindu hands in this. In fact, one of the very first people to demand this was Dhirendra Nath Datta, advocate and politician from Comilla. Dhirendra Nath Datta was horribly tortured and killed in the Mainamati Cantonment at Comilla in 1971 by the Pakistani Army during the liberation struggle of Bangladesh.

The expulsion of Hindus from the landmass known at different times as East Bengal, East Pakistan and Bangladesh is such a carefully hidden story that most people know very little about it. Whenever the topic of post-Partition migration comes up, people instinctively think of Punjab.



The migration in Bengal was a different story altogether. Between 1947 and 1950 there was no major pogrom. However, the East Pakistan government, which was run basically by West Pakistani bureaucrats, had undertaken a programme of disentitling Hindus who were possessed of large real estates. This was done by requisitioning properties at random and paying a pittance for them or fixing rental rates arbitrarily. In between, isolated cases of murder, rape and other crimes against Hindus went on, and the Hindus got no assistance from the police.

The 1964 pogrom was caused by the disappearance of the hair of Prophet Mohammad from the Hazratbal mosque of Srinagar in Kashmir, with which the East Pakistani Hindus had nothing whatever to do. The hair was also found shortly thereafter. But the disappearance of the hair, though contrived, and at any rate temporary, had raised jihadi anger and there was no better place to vent that anger than upon the helpless Hindus of East Bengal.

This is an Islamic country, and kafirs, Hindus, idol-worshippers (the Bangladeshi pejorative term is malaun) will not be allowed to live here — let them go to Hindustan, or else we’ll kill them! The tormentors also know that the political ethos of India is such that there will never be any retaliation of these against Indian Muslims. And third, the Hindus are still possessed of considerable real estate. If the Hindus go away all that property will be theirs. In fact, huge chunks of real property originally belonging to Hindus have already been expropriated by Muslims. A team led by scholar Abul Barkat has documented quite a bit of it.

