A chance encounter in college would send Shilpi Batra on a nine year adventure, from the lanes of Jaipur to the far reaches of Balochistan.

“I was unaware of my identity as a Hindu Pashtun for the longest time. In Indian society, people are categorised on the basis of their caste and religion very early. To somehow adhere to the mainstream brackets of caste and religion my ancestors identified themselves as Punjabis. I grew up thinking that I was a Punjabi,” says Shilpi.

Consequently, many of them found comfort in hiding their Pashtun identity, carrying themselves as Pakistani-Hindu women dressed in saris and salwar suits, while shunning their traditional Kakrai Kameez. They even spoke the local language but would teach Pashto to their children.

“After settling in India my grandmother’s clothing also became a point of contention amongst the people here. As a result, they started wearing clothes similar to that of their neighbours. They gave up a very important part of their culture to blend into the cultural fabric of their new land and sold their old Kakria Kameez for money to make ends meet.”

“Hamid Karzai spoke to my elders in Pashto and said that they belonged to the Kakrai community of Afghanistan and should be proud of their cultural heritage,” says Shilpi.