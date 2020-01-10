Hindu nationalists attack Catholic school in India

Hindu nationalists attack Catholic school in India A Catholic school in India was attacked on Dec. 6 by a group of Hindu nationalists after a YouTube channel accused the institution of baptizing Hindu students.

Archbishop Felix Machado, the Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), said he was saddened by the attack.“It pains my heart. I am not even asking which religion we belong to. But are we human beings? Where are we as Indian citizens, are we living in the 21st century?” Machado told“As I heard, a mob 300 people armed with stones and iron rods forcibly entering a school premises when exams were going on, when students of Class 12 were appearing for a Mathematics exam,” the archbishop said.“The students and the school staff present during the incident had escape narrowly, anyone could have been injured in the violence. Is there law and order in this beloved country of mine? I am not debating about religion here; every life is precious,” he told