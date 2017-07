A married Hindu-Muslim couple were allegedly denied a room at Olive Residency on Annipuram Main Road in Sudhama Nagar.Bengaluru: A married Hindu-Muslim couple were allegedly denied a room at Olive Residency on Annipuram Main Road in Sudhama Nagar.Shafeek Subaida Hakkim and Divya DV, who hail from Kerala, had visited Bengaluru for some work. However, when they were looking for an accommodation at Olive Residency, the staff allegedly refused to provide a room as they belonged to different religions.Shafeek has alleged that the receptionist categorically told them since he was a Muslim and his wife Divya a Hindu, they can't be given a room on rent.However, while speaking to news agency ANI, the receptionist denied the accusation saying, there was a problem of luggage and ID proofs, and teh couple wasn't refused a room because of religion.The hotel owner claimed that Shafeeq and Divya didn't tell us that they were married."They initially demanded a room for half-an-hour, when we refused, they demanded for a day," the owner said.