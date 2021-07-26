What's new

Hindu man who died in bull attack mocked by fellow Hindus who assumed he was Muslim

Hiptullha

Hiptullha

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 13, 2014
4,602
3
5,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hindu man who died in bull attack mocked assuming he was Muslim
BY AQIB PATHAN
A 30-second CCTV footage of a bull attacking an elderly man, tossing him in the air, has been shared on social media with several people mocking his death. A sarcastic caption says that a Muslim man was attacked by Hindu deity ‘Nandi’ on Bakrid. Below is a tweet by @yvs_raizada, who is followed by BJP leader Piyush Goyal.
सलीम चाचा को अल्लाह के घर पहुंचाते हुए नंदी महाराज बकरा ईद स्पेशल😡😡😡
Paisa wasooool…😂🤣 #PETA @BJP4India @adeshguptabjp @sandeepfromvns @SandeepfromBJP @Neiru1 pic.twitter.com/WiDPQiBahg
— Raizada YVS (@yvs_raizada) July 23, 2021
Click to expand...
Eid al-Adha was celebrated on July 21 and a lot of Twitter users have shared this video with the Eid spin.

Most posts mock the elderly man’s death thinking he was Muslim. (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7)


People are also mocking his death in the comments.


Hindu man’s death in bull attack mocked assuming he was Muslim
The Tribune had reported on the unfortunate incident on July 12. According to the outlet, “The deceased has been identified as Deep Chand (65) of Sondhapur village (Panipat). The incident got recorded by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby building.”

ETV Bharat also reported on the elderly man’s death. The report said that he was admitted to Civil Hospital in Panipat and later shifted to PGI Rohtak. Deep Chand succumbed to his injuries. ETV has also shared a photo of the deceased.

Alt News spoke to the Sarpanch of Sondhapur, Rajesh Kumar, who confirmed that Deep Chand hailed from the Hindu community.
A video of an elderly man brutally attacked by a bull was shared on social media with insensitive remarks. Believed to be a Muslim, the man’s tragic death was mocked. The incident was circulated with anti-Muslim comments.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom