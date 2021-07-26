Hindu man who died in bull attack mocked by fellow Hindus who assumed he was Muslim

Hindu man who died in bull attack mocked assuming he was Muslim
Most posts mock the elderly man’s death thinking he was Muslim. (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7)
People are also mocking his death in the comments.
Hindu man’s death in bull attack mocked assuming he was Muslim
The Tribune had reported on the unfortunate incident on July 12. According to the outlet, “The deceased has been identified as Deep Chand (65) of Sondhapur village (Panipat). The incident got recorded by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby building.”
ETV Bharat also reported on the elderly man’s death. The report said that he was admitted to Civil Hospital in Panipat and later shifted to PGI Rohtak. Deep Chand succumbed to his injuries. ETV has also shared a photo of the deceased.
Alt News spoke to the Sarpanch of Sondhapur, Rajesh Kumar, who confirmed that Deep Chand hailed from the Hindu community.
A video of an elderly man brutally attacked by a bull was shared on social media with insensitive remarks. Believed to be a Muslim, the man’s tragic death was mocked. The incident was circulated with anti-Muslim comments.
Eid al-Adha was celebrated on July 21 and a lot of Twitter users have shared this video with the Eid spin.सलीम चाचा को अल्लाह के घर पहुंचाते हुए नंदी महाराज बकरा ईद स्पेशल
Paisa wasooool… #PETA @BJP4India @adeshguptabjp @sandeepfromvns @SandeepfromBJP @Neiru1 pic.twitter.com/WiDPQiBahg
— Raizada YVS (@yvs_raizada) July 23, 2021
