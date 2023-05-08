What's new

Hindu Man in India Makes Videos with his Sisters, Presents them as his Muslim Wives, Asks UP CM Yogi to Give Him Money for Marrying Muslim Girls

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
319
0
261
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pornjeets spend their time stroking their little Shiv lingams and coming up with pornographic fantasies about what Muslims do with their family members, end up pretending to marry and have sex with their own sisters.

1683571185170.png
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
784
-5
561
Country
India
Location
India
PWFI said:
:lol: but who in his sane head would marry a smelly creature
Click to expand...
That's true. A Muslimah wouldn't marry me.

But let's says she agreed I wouldn't marry her even if she had blonde hair, blue eyes and smelt like roses. 100 crores wouldn't make change my mind. A blood thirsty psychotic woman is no wife material.

Imagine marrying a Jihadi btch and fathering a suicide bomber.

Sanghis are mental nut cases. There are many cases of Hindu male marrying a Muslim female and the mother converting the child into a Jihadi. A R Rahman the singer comes to my mind.
 
PWFI

PWFI

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 15, 2009
2,313
-11
3,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
iamnobody said:
That's true. A Muslimah wouldn't marry me.

But let's says she agreed I wouldn't marry her even if she had blonde hair, blue eyes and smelt like roses. 100 crores wouldn't make change my mind. A blood thirsty psychotic woman is no wife material.

Imagine marrying a Jihadi btch and fathering a suicide bomber.

Sanghis are mental nut cases. There are many cases of Hindu male marrying a Muslim female and the mother converting the child into a Jihadi. A R Rahman the singer comes to my mind.
Click to expand...
No one , i mean no one would marry smelly hindus piece of $hit, you guys can **** each other !!!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1652217659747090432
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651945227668852750
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649480971173896198
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647403785168502784
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
784
-5
561
Country
India
Location
India
villageidiot said:
Nevermind yourself Nathuram, even if the 100 crores was given to the Muslim woman, you'd be out of luck.
Click to expand...
It's all good. No hard feelings.

I don't support these RSS idiots. Muslim women are for Muslim men. Period.

I don't even eat at Muslim restaurants. Some innocent Abdools give me sevya kheer on Eid and I just throw it in the dustbin.

Muslims are dirty. Bathe once a week. They look greasy and sweaty all the time. Their homes are dirty and stink really bad. Don't even brush their teeth during Ramadan because apparently it breaks their fast.
No sense of menstrual hygiene (Tampons are haram lol). No wonder why all Muslim men want Hindu women these days.

Only these brain dead Sanghis desire Muslim women. They need to be shamed and boycotted.
 
Last edited:
hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
319
0
261
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
iamnobody said:
It's all good. No hard feelings.

I don't support these RSS idiots. Muslim women are for Muslim men. Period.

I don't even eat at Muslim restaurants. Some innocent Abdools give me sevya kheer on Eid and I just throw it in the dustbin.

Muslims are dirty. Bathe once a week. They look greasy and sweaty all the time. Their homes are dirty and stink really bad. Don't even brush their teeth during Ramadan because apparently it breaks their fast.
No sense of menstrual hygiene (Tampons are haram lol). No wonder why all Muslim men want Hindu women these days.

Only these brain dead Sanghis desire Muslim women. They need to be shamed and boycotted.
Click to expand...

Nuclear grade levels of copium
This is pajeetni's review of M men:
FPKGy-IaMAI2Erq.jpg
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,378
5
5,939
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
iamnobody said:
I don't even eat at Muslim restaurants. Some innocent Abdools give me sevya kheer on Eid and I just throw it in the dustbin.
Click to expand...
Some poor dog probably died after they'd been through your pavitra hands.

iamnobody said:
Muslims are dirty. Bathe once a week. They look greasy and sweaty all the time. Their homes are dirty and stink really bad.
Click to expand...
It's just that we don't have someplace like the Holy Ganges to bathe ourselves in sewage and human remains, so we tend to just avoid the bathing stuff altogether as much as possible.

iamnobody said:
No wonder why all Muslim men want Hindu women these days.
Click to expand...
No, that's just for filling up the harems. We could go for christian women but their men are not pussies so we usually go for the easier prey.

iamnobody said:
Only these brain dead Sanghis desire Muslim women. They need to be shamed and boycotted.
Click to expand...


@Areesh @AlKardai

Gentlemen, I present to you case no. GE2324: A serious case of "Grapes are sour". Subject Nathuram here is a peculiar case of Gangu-itis. Subject seems to have no desire for the elusive prize sought be all patients diagnosed with Ganguitis. Initial reports suggest that the subject has attained the highest level of Nirvana (aka Inceldom) and is no longer bothered by worldly desires.
 
A

Ahmadbhutta01

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2022
266
-5
377
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
iamnobody said:
That's true. A Muslimah wouldn't marry me.

But let's says she agreed I wouldn't marry her even if she had blonde hair, blue eyes and smelt like roses. 100 crores wouldn't make change my mind. A blood thirsty psychotic woman is no wife material.

Imagine marrying a Jihadi btch and fathering a suicide bomber.

Sanghis are mental nut cases. There are many cases of Hindu male marrying a Muslim female and the mother converting the child into a Jihadi. A R Rahman the singer comes to my mind.
Click to expand...
A r Rahman has two daughters one dress western other wears hijab he gave freedom to both of them rest is ur bull shit
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,831
1
2,555
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
Some poor dog probably died after they'd been through your pavitra hands.


It's just that we don't have someplace like the Holy Ganges to bathe ourselves in sewage and human remains, so we tend to just avoid the bathing stuff altogether as much as possible.


No, that's just for filling up the harems. We could go for christian women but their men are not pussies so we usually go for the easier prey.




@Areesh @AlKardai

Gentlemen, I present to you case no. GE2324: A serious case of "Grapes are sour". Subject Nathuram here is a peculiar case of Gangu-itis. Subject seems to have no desire for the elusive prize sought be all patients diagnosed with Ganguitis. Initial reports suggest that the subject has attained the highest level of Nirvana (aka Inceldom) and is no longer bothered by worldly desires.
Click to expand...

It's the common "no-bitches" arc that gangus sometimes go through

flat,750x,075,f-pad,750x1000,f8f8f8.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

NagaBaba
Hijab clad girl harassed by Muslim youths for befriending Hindu man
Replies
11
Views
393
villageidiot
villageidiot
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistani girl Did This To Enter India To Marry Lover
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
4K
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
R
India at WEF2023: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feared Arrest, Canceled Davos Visit
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
RiazHaq
R
hatehs
The decades-old murder that shook India: How a fake Hindu holyman buried a heiress alive for a billion rupee fortune
Replies
0
Views
214
hatehs
hatehs
H
Zubair: ‘A Muslim Man Asking For Accountability and Working as a Journalist Is Not a Crime’
Replies
2
Views
533
kopotov
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom