What's new

Hindu Man In Hyderabad Killed After Marrying Muslim

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,726
-6
1,656
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Victim was from the Dalit community as well if I’m not wrong, wonder where are the pseudo-liberal Indian Muslims on PDF now?
 
W

Wiler87

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 5, 2022
63
0
30
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522042721321381888



Where are the tears for the Dalit now ?

FSAFIpzVsAICZoW
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
4,003
-48
4,350
Country
India
Location
India
Sudarshan said:
Victim was from the Dalit community as well if I’m not wrong, wonder where are the pseudo-liberal Indian Muslims on PDF now?
Click to expand...
Dalits are always at the forefront of muslim violence all across the country.

Too much of jai bhim jai meem doesn't change the fact that Dalits are favoring BJP overwhelmingly for a reason.
 
Y

yuba

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2010
822
0
692
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
So sad it looks like his brains were splattered one guy looked to be standing in the background with a pole . Take the poor wife to one side sit her down give her some water that's her loved one lying there
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,180
6
8,960
Country
India
Location
United States
lightoftruth said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522232268504592386

Where is the Hindu Rashtra ?

How oppressed are muslims here ?
Click to expand...

Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.

Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.

In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.

As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
867
-7
926
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sudarshan said:
Victim was from the Dalit community as well if I’m not wrong, wonder where are the pseudo-liberal Indian Muslims on PDF now?
Click to expand...

Keep your Hindu caste nonsense to yourself.

Islam beleives in equality.

If the girl was at fault she would have been punished by her family.

The fact that she is safe indicates that the Hindu man indulged in foul play to trap the girl and paid the price.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,726
-6
1,656
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Keep your Hindu caste nonsense to yourself.

Islam beleives in equality.

If the girl was at fault she would have been punished by her family.

The fact that she is safe indicates that the Hindu man indulged in foul play to trap the girl and paid the price.
Click to expand...
Had the girl been trapped she would not have been stopping her brother from beating his husband again, it’s not the 1st time a Kafir is killed for marrying a muslim girl in India, if anyone at all traps girls with fake names then they’re Muslims who’ll say they’re Rahul to trap hindu girls and they’re Joseph to trap christian girls. There’s a reason why Christian groups have started campaign in Kerala against the trapping of christian girls by radical groups.
 
W

Wiler87

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 5, 2022
63
0
30
Country
India
Location
India
xeuss said:
Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.

Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.

In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.

As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
Click to expand...

Do you Classify this as a HATE CRIME ?

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Keep your Hindu caste nonsense to yourself.

Islam beleives in equality.

If the girl was at fault she would have been punished by her family.

The fact that she is safe indicates that the Hindu man indulged in foul play to trap the girl and paid the price.
Click to expand...

If your islam believed in equality then that man would not have been killed for being a Hindu.

He would have been welcomed like a "Daamad" into the girls family.

If your islam truly believed in equality then you would not be Victim blaming because the Victim is a Hindu and the killer a muslim.
 
K

kazaki

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2021
14
0
2
Country
India
Location
India
xeuss said:
Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.

Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.

In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.

As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
Click to expand...
religione of peace have different doctrin dealing with non muslims , do you agree with that ?
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
4,003
-48
4,350
Country
India
Location
India
xeuss said:
Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.

Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.

In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.

As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
Click to expand...
This is not just a crime its a hate crime, if you have bothered to hear the news SC/ST Act has also been applied here.

Her brother was insulted that his sister chose to marry a Dalit youth, so he decided to murder him in broad daylight.

Muslims will peddle Love while marrying Hindu girls but will Kill any Hindu/Christian boy if they marry a Muslim , that's the message.

This shows that societal oppression of Muslims is just a myth propagated to play the victimhood as usual.

Your hate against Hindus will always brush away the crimes of muslims under the veil of "sanghi" nonsense.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

jamahir
Delhi police says Suresh Chavhanke, chief of Sudarshan News, did not make hate speech
Replies
2
Views
118
Baba_Yaga
Baba_Yaga
B
Declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and terminate nationality of Muslims & Christians, else I will take Jal Samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
IbnAbdullah
IbnAbdullah
Hiptullha
Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry woman gets shot and killed by peaceful Hindu parent, Hindu media spreads fake news about the murder
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
CatSultan
CatSultan
M
India Burning Young Muslim Girls | Minorties In India | White News English
Replies
2
Views
444
Hiptullha
Hiptullha
H
[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP
Replies
3
Views
334
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom