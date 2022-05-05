Hindu Man In Hyderabad Killed After Marrying Muslim

Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.



Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.



In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.



As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.