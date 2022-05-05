Hindu Man In Hyderabad Killed After Marrying Muslim

lightoftruth
Where is the Hindu Rashtra ?
How oppressed are muslims here ?
Dalits are always at the forefront of muslim violence all across the country.Victim was from the Dalit community as well if I’m not wrong, wonder where are the pseudo-liberal Indian Muslims on PDF now?
Victim was from the Dalit community as well if I’m not wrong, wonder where are the pseudo-liberal Indian Muslims on PDF now?
Had the girl been trapped she would not have been stopping her brother from beating his husband again, it’s not the 1st time a Kafir is killed for marrying a muslim girl in India, if anyone at all traps girls with fake names then they’re Muslims who’ll say they’re Rahul to trap hindu girls and they’re Joseph to trap christian girls. There’s a reason why Christian groups have started campaign in Kerala against the trapping of christian girls by radical groups.Keep your Hindu caste nonsense to yourself.
Islam beleives in equality.
If the girl was at fault she would have been punished by her family.
The fact that she is safe indicates that the Hindu man indulged in foul play to trap the girl and paid the price.
Oppression does not mean that crimes do not get committed by Muslims.
Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.
In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.
As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
religione of peace have different doctrin dealing with non muslims , do you agree with that ?
Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.
In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.
As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
cause of this, Hindus kill muslim , Muslim kill Hindu
This is not just a crime its a hate crime, if you have bothered to hear the news SC/ST Act has also been applied here.
Oppression means that Hindus are given a free hand to commit crimes against Muslims and the state apparatus either supports them in this or looks the other way in willful negligence.
In this case, the culprits were arrested (as they should have) and will be prosecuted.
As evident by this post, the insecure Sanghi Scum will use this as another tool to justify some random killing of Muslim in some other state.
Dalits, lower caste Hindus and village folk suffered worst during the Islamic rule of the subcontinentDalits are always at the forefront of muslim violence all across the country.
Too much of jai bhim jai meem doesn't change the fact that Dalits are favoring BJP overwhelmingly for a reason.