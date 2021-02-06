What's new

Hindu Idols vandalised at five temples in Dinajpur Bangladesh

Suriya

Suriya

Idols vandalised at five temples in Dinajpur


Our Correspondent, Dinajpur

A group of unidentified miscreants has vandalised idols at five temples in Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.

Locals found idols of the five temples damaged yesterday morning.
In the last five days, idols of at least 12 temples were vandalised in the upazila. All these temples are situated in the upazila's Abdulpur, Auliapukur and Saitara unions.

Ratan Singh, general secretary of Dinajpur Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, confirmed it.
Local religious minorities protested the incident while police arrested five people in connection with the incident.

Earlier in the last couple of weeks, six temples in Chirirbandar upazila were vandalised by miscreants. Two cases were filed on February 3 over the incident, said police in the upazila.
So far, police arrested four persons in connection with the incidents took place in the last couple of weeks, said Ashok Kumar Chowhan, Officer in Charge of Nawabganj Police station.

According to Dinajpur Chapter of Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, the first idol vandalism incident took place on January 23 night at a Durga Temple in Nawabganj upazila.

The next day, a case was filed with Nawaganj Police Station mentioning nobody's names.
Protesting the incidents, Hindu community people staged a demonstration in Dinajpur on Wednesday.

A protest procession was brought out and a human chain was formed in front of local Press Club.
Dinajpur Chapter of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad spoke at the human chain.

G

gulli

Quite a progressive thought process in display, this is the key to success keep your heart filled with hatred :tup:
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
the muslims that did this should be rewarded with public office just like the culprits of Babri Masjid demolition.
Click to expand...
I recommend them for Nobel prize for Human rights or maybe Nobel peace prize:tup:
 
P

PakistaniAtBahrain

gulli said:
Quite a progressive thought process in display, this is the key to success keep your heart filled with hatred :tup:

I recommend them for Nobel prize for Human rights or maybe Nobel peace prize:tup:
Click to expand...
we should be just as progressive as india. destroy temples, get elected.
 
G

gulli

PakistaniAtBahrain said:
we should be just as progressive as india. destroy temples, get elected.
Click to expand...
Sure, keep up the good work. Hardly any temples are remaining to be broken, still we are coming up with one in UAE. Just reach the site ASAP.

Other option, just create new temple and break them for mental peace but dont let go of the habit :tup:
 
Suriya

Suriya

PakistaniAtBahrain said:
the muslims that did this should be rewarded with public office just like the culprits of Babri Masjid demolition.
Click to expand...
Muslims have been breaking Hindu temples long before Babri Masjid demolition and it continues till date if not in India then in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
 
K

KaiserX

Hindus have a habit of looting and setting their own temples on fire then blaming others to make it look like they are victims.
 
P

PakistaniAtBahrain

Suriya said:
Muslims have been breaking Hindu temples long before Babri Masjid demolition and it continues till date if not in India then in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Click to expand...
and hindus have been breaking hindu temples when one hindu kingdom conquered another to show that the conquered's favoured diety was weaker than their own. this had been going on long before islam entered the subcontinent.
 
