What's new

Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,353
-5
12,852

Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post​

2022-07-16 02:20:53
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

featured-image



Angry Muslims have attacked Hindu homes and a temple in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam in the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minorities of Bangladesh.

Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob that vandalised several homes and torched one of them in Digholia village on Friday evening, said Haran Chandra Paul, an inspector at the local police station.

The attackers also threw brickbats at a temple in the village during the attack around 7:30pm, he said.

Haran said a young man, whose age could not be confirmed immediately, posted something to Facebook, triggering anger among Muslims, who later carried out the attack.

Police took his father to the police station after a search for the young man failed. No attacker was arrested.

The situation was normal at night, said the police inspector.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control. “We’re investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now.”
Locals identified the young Hindu man who uploaded the Facebook post as Akash Saha, son of Ashok Saha of Sahapara.

As tension mounted over the post after Jum’a prayers on Friday, a group of Muslims demonstrated outside their home in the afternoon. They attacked the homes later.

Attacks on religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are increasingly taking place, and many of them happened after rumours or fake posts spread through social media.

According to a report by legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, 3,679 attacks were carried out on the Hindu community in Bangladesh between January 2013 and September 2021.

Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post

Angry Muslims have attacked Hindu homes and a temple in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam in the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minorities of Bangladesh.
m.bdnews24.com m.bdnews24.com
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,619
1
7,750
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:

Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post​

2022-07-16 02:20:53
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

featured-image



Angry Muslims have attacked Hindu homes and a temple in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam in the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minorities of Bangladesh.

Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob that vandalised several homes and torched one of them in Digholia village on Friday evening, said Haran Chandra Paul, an inspector at the local police station.

The attackers also threw brickbats at a temple in the village during the attack around 7:30pm, he said.

Haran said a young man, whose age could not be confirmed immediately, posted something to Facebook, triggering anger among Muslims, who later carried out the attack.

Police took his father to the police station after a search for the young man failed. No attacker was arrested.

The situation was normal at night, said the police inspector.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control. “We’re investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now.”
Locals identified the young Hindu man who uploaded the Facebook post as Akash Saha, son of Ashok Saha of Sahapara.

As tension mounted over the post after Jum’a prayers on Friday, a group of Muslims demonstrated outside their home in the afternoon. They attacked the homes later.

Attacks on religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are increasingly taking place, and many of them happened after rumours or fake posts spread through social media.

According to a report by legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, 3,679 attacks were carried out on the Hindu community in Bangladesh between January 2013 and September 2021.

Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post

Angry Muslims have attacked Hindu homes and a temple in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam in the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minorities of Bangladesh.
m.bdnews24.com m.bdnews24.com
Click to expand...
U really need to acquire a filter and consider the treads you start up. I have no issues in people highlighting negatives regarding BD but everthing requires nuance.

Go for quality rather than quantity.

There is no BD poster here who would have any other opinion than to condemn communal violence in all its form. Your post does nothing other than to provide equivalence to hindutva trools here, perhaps that is your aim?
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,862
2
33,815
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
There will be communal harmony if Hindus behave and be in there limits.
Click to expand...

Everyone in Bangladesh needs to be in their limits.

Hindu, Bouddha, Muslim, even wildlife....

Too much free time in their hands.

Police should do their job - especially RAB.

If you make an example of these people (whatever their religion) then it will stop happening.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
A glimpse of late-medieval Hindu Kantaji Temple in Bangladesh
Replies
5
Views
278
bluesky
B
B
ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka vandalised, several injured: Report
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Sakshi Maharaj shares old picture from Bangladesh protest, urges Hindus to keep bow, arrows to fend off possible attack
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh Nationalist Party serves beef to Hindu invitees at Iftar event in Sylhet, organiser claims ‘gaffe in haste’
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
B
Citizenship Amendment Act will not help us: Bangladesh Hindu leader to Indian journalists
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom