Hindu group hosts cow urine drinking party to ward off coronavirus

Dozens of Hindu activists in India hosted a cow urine-drinking party. Some members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party have claimed that cow urine and dung can prevent and cure COVID-19.



Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

Does rinsing your nose with saline protect you?

According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence to support claims that a saline solution will "kill” the virus and protect you.