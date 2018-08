Demographics of any region is constantly changing, its a fact.

Kashmir region was under Hinduism before Islam, then in between came Buddhism and then with the advent of Islam it spread all over Kashmir. So in all the demographics of any region change with time.

Now in view of Kashmir, we should consider it as any other state in the Indian union and should allow an Indian citizen to work and own property there. No restrictions anywhere on India.

Similarly any Kashmiri can work and own property anywhere in India.

