What's new

Hindu fooled Hindus

M

manpk77

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 14, 2022
60
0
29
Country
Pakistan
Location
Luxembourg
www.indiatoday.in

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files beats Aamir Khan's Dangal, at par with Prabhas' Baahubali 2

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files's Day 8 collection has surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal and is at par with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files's Day 8 collection has surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal and is at par with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.​



The Kashmir Files has created history by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in seven days of its release. The Vivek Agnihotri film is shattering records.



So in overall, Agnihotri fooled whole bunch of Hindus in India in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and made millions :P

India need more such kind of Hindus who fool their own people by selling fake propaganda and make money out of that. :lol:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter account after receiving death threats for his upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
S
'Family fled hidden in the back of truck': Sandeepa Dhar pens a hard-hitting note after watching 'The Kashmir Files'
2
Replies
21
Views
472
jamahir
jamahir
D
Kashmir files vs The Shudra
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
210
Views
4K
KedarT
K
Akshay89
How Anti-Muslim Propaganda Is Spilling into India’s Film Industry
Replies
8
Views
275
Muhammad Ayaz Hussain
Muhammad Ayaz Hussain
Bilal9
RSS mouthpiece pans Aamir Khan, pats Ajay Devgn
Replies
0
Views
187
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom