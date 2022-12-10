What's new

Hindu Extremists Warn Against Releasing 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' In India

'Fawad Khan's fans, traitors, may very well go to Pakistan', says Raj Thackeray's follower​

1670701358996.png

Indian hardline leader Ameya Khopkar has threatened to disallow the release of Pakistani film Maula Jatt in India.

“There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India,” Khopkar said on his official twitter handle.

“It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India,” he added.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601082535944994818

Khopkar, a follower of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, then labeled Fawad Khan’s fans as traitors, saying they may as well go to Pakistan to watch the film.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1601082875297681409

Rumours are rife about the possible release of the film in India and it may hit the theatres on December 23. There has not been, however, any official confirmation in this regard so far.
www.thefridaytimes.com

Hindu Extremists Warn Against Releasing 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' In India - The Friday Times - Naya Daur

'Fawad Khan's fans, traitors, may very well go to Pakistan', Ameya Khopkar says
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
 

