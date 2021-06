hussain0216 said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1404451814049673218



Exactly as Jinnah warned



As a country now taken over by bhakts and the likes of Yogi, we no longer have a moral compass. No justification. If I was a Muslim in North India, I would feel alienated, hated and a second class citizen. If Modi wins another term, it's going to get worse.