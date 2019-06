India is the most dangerous place for women to live in.

A person openly inciting violence against Muslim women living in India.

Hindu from any cast if kidnaps and rapes a Muslim woman will be rewarded 2,50,000 Indian Rupees.

BJP’s attitude towards minorities has been on communal disparity.

A veteran of the Soviet-Afghan war, presently National Security Analyst Zahid Hamid shared about the fascist agenda of RSS. The video shows a person openly inciting violence against Muslim women living in India. “We announce that any Hindu from any cast if kidnaps and rapes a Muslim woman will be rewarded 2,50,000 Indian Rupees. We also announce that every Hindu will be armed with swords and a flag of RSS to be used when the right times comes,” the man shouts out publicly.Such discrimination against women is nothing new to Indian democracy. BJP’s attitude towards minorities has been on communal disparity and especially they look at the Indian Muslim women as flag-bearers of the Muslim community’s honor.There have been several incidents of violence against the Muslims in India since the inception of the country decades ago. India has already been named as the most dangerous country in the world for the women to live in. This data was reported in the survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.Indian women are in a constant state of anxiety even more than the country of a terrorist alert. The differential attitude against the minority communities and women who covers almost half of the population of the world’s largest democracy don’t justify the secular claims of India.