Hindu doctor gets lynched by Muslim family in Assam

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.," said Borah.