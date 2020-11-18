What's new

Hindu doctor gets lynched by Muslim family in Assam

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,733
-19
3,985
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399994114494525446


The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.
Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."



The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.

"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months," said Borah.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india...f-after-assault-on-doctor-11622624543806.html
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

FULL MEMBER
Oct 11, 2013
1,454
-2
2,053
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
lightoftruth said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399994114494525446


The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.
Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."



The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.

"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months," said Borah.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india...f-after-assault-on-doctor-11622624543806.html
Click to expand...
Is this a special case because Muslims did the beating?

Doctors in India are beaten habitually:

Violence against healthcare professionals in India - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org


Indian Doctors are also Indians after all, their behaviour is often despicable. What can a poor person do in the face of apathy, prejudice and carelessness?



Ps. You have used the word 'lynch' wrong here. He is still alive - so it was a beating not a lynching.
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,733
-19
3,985
Country
India
Location
India
EasyNow said:
Is this a special case because Muslims did the beating?

Doctors in India are beaten habitually:

Indian Doctors are also Indians after all, their behaviour is often despicable. What can a poor person do in the face of apathy, prejudice and carelessness?
Click to expand...
Where was the doctors behavior's despicable ?

His only crime was he tried to save a muslim patient and failed.

In return he was lynched and almost murdered in broad daylight.

No wonder hospitals are starting to avoid muslim patients.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

W.11
India's Muslim politics is shifting course amid Hindu majoritarianism
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
5K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Shahzaz ud din
As the world looks on, the architecture of Indian fascism is quickly being put into place: Arundhati
Replies
3
Views
606
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination
MBI Munshi
Unmasking Modi
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
dray
dray
SQ8
A study on Ayub Khan based on his memoirs.
Replies
6
Views
9K
idealsome425
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom