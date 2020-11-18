Hindu doctor gets lynched by Muslim family in Assam

lightoftruth said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1399994114494525446



Referring to an incident in Assam where a mob thrashed a doctor, IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said: "The IMA and the whole fraternity of the country are saddened and anguished to see a brutal attack on the young and vibrant doctor."







The sentiment was echoed by IMA chief in Assam Dr Satyajit Borah, who said that people who attacked the doctor should be booked under Epidemic Act.



"All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months," said Borah.



Is this a special case because Muslims did the beating?Doctors in India are beaten habitually:Indian Doctors are also Indians after all, their behaviour is often despicable. What can a poor person do in the face of apathy, prejudice and carelessness?Ps. You have used the word 'lynch' wrong here. He is still alive - so it was a beating not a lynching.