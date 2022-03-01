What's new

Hindu Council UK director calls Islam ‘violent religion,’ describes Muslims as ‘Shaitans’ (devils)

Hindu Council UK director calls Islam ‘violent religion,’ describes Muslims as ‘Shaitans’

1.jpg


5Pillars can reveal a string of vile, Islamophobic tweets from Anil Bhanot, the director of the Hindu Council UK.

Bhanot, who describes himself as “Hindutva,” has called Islam an evil and violent religion and described Muslims as “Shaitans.”

He is a chartered accountant who has received an OBE for interfaith work, even though his tweets also target Christians.

Bhanot is also a trustee of the Hindu Council UK which is a registered charity whose main purpose is to give British Hindus an effective voice on policy matters with the government “whilst enhancing mutual understanding among the major faiths predominant in the UK.”

Here are a selection of Bhanot’s tweets:

2.jpg
3.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg




Following the revelations the Hindu Council UK said: “It has been brought to our notice objectionable views expressed by one of our Directors which we distance ourselves from and assure all these are not HCUK views.

“We wish to reassure all our commitments in working together with all faiths and communities and deal with any differences respectfully we are committed to our vision of VASUDEV KUTUBhKAM (The entire world is a family) Chairperson HCUK.”

And Rajnish Kashyap, Secretary General, told 5Pillars’ Dilly Hussain: “We absolutely condemn and distance ourselves from the social media activities of Anil Bhanot. We want to work with every community like we have been since 1994. His social media posts do not represent that of the Hindu Council UK.”

However, no further action seems to have been taken against Bhanot who remains a director and trustee.

When he was confronted by the tweets by a complainant, Bhanot said: “Thank you for your email and the attachments which have shocked me as you showed them. I think ever since the Bangladesh violence of killing Hindus I felt a gross injustice against them and here even the BBC did not report. As I followed some handles my vocal replies became like this, but I should’ve known better.

“I have deleted these and more, there is no point bringing the subcontinent politics here. So I shall be more careful about what I post from now on. My philosophy is to respect all religions as they all have spirituality in them and probably get annoyed and angry when one religion tries to convert another and any unnecessary violence against humanity. Anyway thanks for making me aware of my own limitations/failings as a faith person.”

If you would like to complain to the Charity Commission about Anil Bhanot’s tweets please do so here.

And you can complain to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants here.

5pillarsuk.com
 
O

Orca16

Jan 26, 2021
Here we are sitting like fucking ducks acting all peaceful for no fing reason. I’m pretty sure Muslim outnumber Hindus significantly in UK but yet we sit here like cowards. I get that we preach peace but where has that led us? No where it’s time we stand up for ourselves instead of selling drugs and driving R8 in Bradford

Says the father of religions that believes in 33 million gods and the same shiva that lost his wife to some Tamil mans in Sri Lanka. Also, needed a monkey to build a bridge after 12 years lol give me a break
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
I find it laughable when organisations dissociate themselves from extreme views of their senior members, in this case no less than a Director. I am sure he is a Director not inspite of his views but because of them.

This erection and retraction behaviour is becoming an epidemic among Indians. Say something in the morning and retract in the evening. Have the balls to stick to your guns.

People should simply STFU about other religions. Stick to criticising your own
 
D

Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
khansaheeb said:
Someone should report him to the UK police for hate speech and Priti Patel should remind him he is not in India.
Didn't you know that Islamophobia and filthy Hindus kiss white master's a $$ to get ahead is normal practice in the west. The Hindus make these atrocious statements on instructions from the western racists.
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
lols these safroni turds and their inferiority! how about a counter factual argument "if muslim were really evil your whole stones and piss bowing drinking "religion" would have b een eradicated from india and the whole world but your stones still stand you piece of fks"
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Tigers said:

Hindu Council UK director calls Islam ‘violent religion,’ describes Muslims as ‘Shaitans’

View attachment 819772

5Pillars can reveal a string of vile, Islamophobic tweets from Anil Bhanot, the director of the Hindu Council UK.

Bhanot, who describes himself as “Hindutva,” has called Islam an evil and violent religion and described Muslims as “Shaitans.”

He is a chartered accountant who has received an OBE for interfaith work, even though his tweets also target Christians.

Bhanot is also a trustee of the Hindu Council UK which is a registered charity whose main purpose is to give British Hindus an effective voice on policy matters with the government “whilst enhancing mutual understanding among the major faiths predominant in the UK.”

Here are a selection of Bhanot’s tweets:

View attachment 819763 View attachment 819764 View attachment 819766 View attachment 819767 View attachment 819768 View attachment 819769 View attachment 819770 View attachment 819771



Following the revelations the Hindu Council UK said: “It has been brought to our notice objectionable views expressed by one of our Directors which we distance ourselves from and assure all these are not HCUK views.

“We wish to reassure all our commitments in working together with all faiths and communities and deal with any differences respectfully we are committed to our vision of VASUDEV KUTUBhKAM (The entire world is a family) Chairperson HCUK.”

And Rajnish Kashyap, Secretary General, told 5Pillars’ Dilly Hussain: “We absolutely condemn and distance ourselves from the social media activities of Anil Bhanot. We want to work with every community like we have been since 1994. His social media posts do not represent that of the Hindu Council UK.”

However, no further action seems to have been taken against Bhanot who remains a director and trustee.

When he was confronted by the tweets by a complainant, Bhanot said: “Thank you for your email and the attachments which have shocked me as you showed them. I think ever since the Bangladesh violence of killing Hindus I felt a gross injustice against them and here even the BBC did not report. As I followed some handles my vocal replies became like this, but I should’ve known better.

“I have deleted these and more, there is no point bringing the subcontinent politics here. So I shall be more careful about what I post from now on. My philosophy is to respect all religions as they all have spirituality in them and probably get annoyed and angry when one religion tries to convert another and any unnecessary violence against humanity. Anyway thanks for making me aware of my own limitations/failings as a faith person.”

If you would like to complain to the Charity Commission about Anil Bhanot’s tweets please do so here.

And you can complain to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants here.

5pillarsuk.com
Hindutva = Extremist Hindus
That's the proper definition, let's not mellow the facts with these stupid made-up words.

Darius77 said:
Didn't you know that Islamophobia and filthy Hindus kiss white master's a $$ to get ahead is normal practice in the west. The Hindus make these atrocious statements on instructions from the western racists.
I would say it is very much home grown, and very much inbuilt amongst the extremist elements of Hindu religion.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Tigers said:
View attachment 819769
How is Islam, true Islam, against humanity ? So, was this Indian Christian woman wrong when she married an Indian Muslim under Islamic marriage law because that better secured her socio-economic rights in case of divorce ?
When we examine marriage laws in their historic context, it is interesting to note that the universally accepted notion that marriages are contractual rather than sacramental originates in Muslim law, which was accepted by the French law only in the 1800s and incorporated into the English law in the 1850s and became part of codified Hindu law as late as 1955.Today it appears to be the most practical way of dealing with the institution of marriage. Treating marriage as a sacrament which binds the parties for life has resulted in some of the most discriminatory practices against women such as sati and denial of right to divorce and remarriage, even in the most adverse conditions.

The cornerstone of a Muslim marriage is consent, ejab-o-qubul (proposal and acceptance) and requires the bride to accept the marriage proposal on her own free will. This freedom to consent (or refuse), which was given to Muslim women 1,400 years ago, is still not available under Hindu law since sacramental rituals such as saptapadi and kanya dan (seven steps round the nuptial fire and gifting of the bride to the groom) still form essential ceremonies of a Hindu marriage. Even after the codification of Hindu law, the notion of consent is not built into the marriage ceremonies.

The contract of marriage (nikahnama) allows for negotiated terms and conditions, it can also include the right to a delegated divorce (talaq-e-tafweez) where the woman is delegated the right to divorce her husband if any of the negotiated terms and conditions are violated.

Mehr is another unique concept of Muslim law meant to safeguard the financial future of the wife. It is an obligation, not a choice, and can be in the form of cash, valuables or securities. While there is no ceiling, a minimum amount to provide her security after marriage must be stipulated. This is a more beneficial concept than streedhan which is given by choice and usually by the natal family. In addition to Mehr, at the time of divorce, a Muslim woman has the right to fair and reasonable settlement, and this is statutorily recognised under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 as per the 2001 ruling of the Supreme Court in the Daniel Latifi case.

It is also important to address polygamy and triple talaq, two aspects of Muslim law which are generally used to discredit the community and argue in favour of a uniform civil code. While sharia law permits a man to have four wives (before 1956 Hindu law permitted unrestrained polygamy), it mandates equal treatment of all wives. If a man is not able to meet these conditions, he is not permitted to marry more than one woman. (Quran 4:3; Yusuf Ali’s translation)

On the other hand, though codification introduced monogamy for Hindus, the ground reality has not changed and Hindu men continue to be bigamous or polygamous. The most disturbing aspect is that while men in bigamous/adulterous relationships are allowed to go scot-free, it is the women who are made to pay the price. Women in invalid relationships with Hindu men are denied maintenance and protection and are referred to as “mistresses” and “concubines”, concepts specific to the uncodified Hindu law. Any attempt to codify Muslim law to bring in legal monogamy should not end up subjecting Muslim women to a plight similar to that of a Hindu second wife. This is an important concern which needs to be taken into account while reforming the Muslim law.

And lastly, the much maligned triple talaq or talaq-ul-biddat, which the Prophet himself considered as the most inappropriate form of divorce. Fortunately, in 2002, in Shamim Ara vs State of Uttar Pradesh & others, the Supreme Court laid down strict Quranic injunctions which must be followed at the time of pronouncing talaq, hence now fraudulent practices adopted by errant husbands (including email and SMS talaq) can no longer constitute valid talaq. Yet, after a decade and a half, very few know challenge the validity of such divorces in court as they are unaware about this ruling.

Though Muslim law stipulates many different ways to end a marriage, including a woman’s right to dissolve her marriage (khula), divorce by mutual consent (mubarra), delegated divorce (talaq-e-tafweez), judicial divorce (fasq) and dissolution under Muslim Marriage Act
Mr. Anil Bhanot should educate himself.

khansaheeb said:
Someone should report him to the UK police for hate speech and Priti Patel should remind him he is not in India.
Click to expand...

Isn't Priti Patel an ardent support of the Hindutvadis in India and outside ?
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
I trust a Sikh, a Christian, an atheist, but I never trust a Hindu.
They have so much grudge against Muslims that they will harm us at the first available opportunity.
 
J

jk007

Mar 2, 2020
Tigers said:

Hindu Council UK director calls Islam ‘violent religion,’ describes Muslims as ‘Shaitans’

View attachment 819772

5Pillars can reveal a string of vile, Islamophobic tweets from Anil Bhanot, the director of the Hindu Council UK.

Bhanot, who describes himself as “Hindutva,” has called Islam an evil and violent religion and described Muslims as “Shaitans.”

He is a chartered accountant who has received an OBE for interfaith work, even though his tweets also target Christians.

Bhanot is also a trustee of the Hindu Council UK which is a registered charity whose main purpose is to give British Hindus an effective voice on policy matters with the government “whilst enhancing mutual understanding among the major faiths predominant in the UK.”

Here are a selection of Bhanot’s tweets:

View attachment 819763 View attachment 819764 View attachment 819766 View attachment 819767 View attachment 819768 View attachment 819769 View attachment 819770 View attachment 819771



Following the revelations the Hindu Council UK said: “It has been brought to our notice objectionable views expressed by one of our Directors which we distance ourselves from and assure all these are not HCUK views.

“We wish to reassure all our commitments in working together with all faiths and communities and deal with any differences respectfully we are committed to our vision of VASUDEV KUTUBhKAM (The entire world is a family) Chairperson HCUK.”

And Rajnish Kashyap, Secretary General, told 5Pillars’ Dilly Hussain: “We absolutely condemn and distance ourselves from the social media activities of Anil Bhanot. We want to work with every community like we have been since 1994. His social media posts do not represent that of the Hindu Council UK.”

However, no further action seems to have been taken against Bhanot who remains a director and trustee.

When he was confronted by the tweets by a complainant, Bhanot said: “Thank you for your email and the attachments which have shocked me as you showed them. I think ever since the Bangladesh violence of killing Hindus I felt a gross injustice against them and here even the BBC did not report. As I followed some handles my vocal replies became like this, but I should’ve known better.

“I have deleted these and more, there is no point bringing the subcontinent politics here. So I shall be more careful about what I post from now on. My philosophy is to respect all religions as they all have spirituality in them and probably get annoyed and angry when one religion tries to convert another and any unnecessary violence against humanity. Anyway thanks for making me aware of my own limitations/failings as a faith person.”

If you would like to complain to the Charity Commission about Anil Bhanot’s tweets please do so here.

And you can complain to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants here.

5pillarsuk.com
He has balls.......
 

