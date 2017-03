Aghoris are different. Not deep. We don't understand them because as we say, we fall into the trap of cosy urban lives where we narrow down our ideas of what is right and wrong and more specifically what is filth and purity. We associate them with morbid things because we are afraid of death and to us death is a morbidity while to them death is an intermediate milestone.



As long as the program in question presents the fact that Aghoris are the "left-handed" path of Hinduism that most of us are afraid of because of their acceptance that mortality is a real and the Aghoris embrace all of that, and not some sort of sinister eccentricity I see no reason whatsoever to criticize the show.

