What's new

'Hindi Theriyathu Poda' T-shirts set Tamil Twitter on fire

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,228
-3
3,895
Four t-shirts with strong words. Two celebrities. And a powerful message against “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu.

1599456079301.png


A picture of popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and a young actor, ‘Metro’ Shirish, wearing designer t-shirts that say they are Tamil-speaking Indians and do not know Hindi has set the Tamil Twitter on fire.

Raja, an accomplished composer himself, and son of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, wearing a t-shirt with an image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and “I am a Tamizh pesum Indian” printed on it is listening to Shirish whose t-shirt says Hindi Theriyadhu Poda (I do not know Hindi Go man). This picture with a caption “deep in discussion, good things coming our way...!” posted by Shirish at 5.37 pm on Saturday set off a frenzied action on Twitter with appreciation pouring in from various quarters for the celebrities and the design, which many say is the brain-child of a DMK leader, for the “strong message.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302216834918182912

Soon, one of the popular verses used on the t-shirts, Hindu Theriyathu Poda, was converted into a hashtag in both Tamil and English along with #TamilSpeaking Indian that trended for the whole of Sunday. #HindiTheriyathuPoda had over 1.75 lakh mentions on Twitter at the time of writing.
As a retaliatory action, another hashtag, DMK Venam Poda (No need for DMK. Go man), was also trended on Twitter on Sunday afternoon with over 37,000 mentions. The BJP also took objection to the t-shirts and trending of anti-Hindi hashtags on Twitter, accusing the DMK of being behind the move.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/nation...-shirts-set-tamil-twitter-on-fire-883268.html
 

Attachments

L

letsrock

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
1,052
-3
930
Country
United States
Location
United States
manlion said:
Four t-shirts with strong words. Two celebrities. And a powerful message against “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu.

View attachment 667436

A picture of popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and a young actor, ‘Metro’ Shirish, wearing designer t-shirts that say they are Tamil-speaking Indians and do not know Hindi has set the Tamil Twitter on fire. Raja, an accomplished composer himself, and son of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, wearing a t-shirt with an image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and “I am a Tamizh pesum Indian” printed on it is listening to Shirish whose t-shirt says Hindi Theriyadhu Poda (I do not know Hindi
Go man). This picture with a caption “deep in discussion, good things coming our way...!” posted by Shirish at 5.37 pm on Saturday set off a frenzied action on Twitter with appreciation pouring in from various quarters for the celebrities and the design, which many say is the brain-child of a DMK leader, for the “strong message.”




Soon, one of the popular verses used on the t-shirts, Hindu Theriyathu Poda, was converted into a hashtag in both Tamil and English along with #TamilSpeaking Indian that trended for the whole of Sunday. #HindiTheriyathuPoda had over 1.75 lakh mentions on Twitter at the time of writing. As a retaliatory action, another hashtag, DMK Venam Poda (No need for DMK. Go man), was also trended on Twitter on Sunday afternoon with over 37,000 mentions. The BJP also took objection to the t-shirts and trending of anti-Hindi hashtags on Twitter, accusing the DMK of being behind the move.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/nation...-shirts-set-tamil-twitter-on-fire-883268.html
Click to expand...
That is how you get others to take you seriously and give you respect. Unfortunately people like @Arulmozhi Varman @SrNair think adopting a lap dog style of talking in hindi, paying taxes to delhi and getting ridiculed in airports, bollywoods is the way to go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
undercover JIX Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K Strategic & Foreign Affairs 3
beijingwalker BULLET TRAIN IN CHINA IN HINDI||350KM/HOUR|| China & Far East 1
I President Trump is wise like an ullu,Tomi Lahren inadvertently calls president a ‘jackass’ in Hindi while thanking Indians for support Central & South Asia 4
manlion Hindi-Tamil tug of war at Ayush programme Central & South Asia 58
manlion Tamilnadu MP, Kanimozhi alleges Hindi imposition at Chennai Airport Central & South Asia 59
Jyotish Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launches Twitter account in Hindi Middle East & Africa 0
Azadkashmir RAW Plan To Takeover Azad Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan(In Hindi)/NK Sood Ex-RAW Members Club 25
dexter Urdu & Hindi - A Single Language? Pakistan History 0
Irfan Baloch Audio Books on YouTube: Urdu/ Hindi Books Members Club 4
W.11 history of urdu/Hindi/khariboli Central & South Asia 22

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top