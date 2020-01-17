'Hindi Theriyathu Poda' T-shirts set Tamil Twitter on fire

Four t-shirts with strong words. Two celebrities. And a powerful message against “Hindi imposition” in Tamil Nadu.
A picture of popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and a young actor, ‘Metro’ Shirish, wearing designer t-shirts that say they are Tamil-speaking Indians and do not know Hindi has set the Tamil Twitter on fire.
Raja, an accomplished composer himself, and son of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, wearing a t-shirt with an image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and “I am a Tamizh pesum Indian” printed on it is listening to Shirish whose t-shirt says Hindi Theriyadhu Poda (I do not know Hindi Go man). This picture with a caption “deep in discussion, good things coming our way...!” posted by Shirish at 5.37 pm on Saturday set off a frenzied action on Twitter with appreciation pouring in from various quarters for the celebrities and the design, which many say is the brain-child of a DMK leader, for the “strong message.”
Soon, one of the popular verses used on the t-shirts, Hindu Theriyathu Poda, was converted into a hashtag in both Tamil and English along with #TamilSpeaking Indian that trended for the whole of Sunday. #HindiTheriyathuPoda had over 1.75 lakh mentions on Twitter at the time of writing.
As a retaliatory action, another hashtag, DMK Venam Poda (No need for DMK. Go man), was also trended on Twitter on Sunday afternoon with over 37,000 mentions. The BJP also took objection to the t-shirts and trending of anti-Hindi hashtags on Twitter, accusing the DMK of being behind the move.
