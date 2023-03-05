What's new

Hindi migrants returning from Tamil Nadu narrate horrific stories of atrocities while the TN govt calls them fake, BJP MLAs protest in Bihar

The incidents of alleged attacks against Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu are becoming more frequent. Several Bihar leaders raised this issue in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today and slammed the Nitish Kumar-led administration over the issue. The labourers who have returned from Tamil Nadu to Bihar are on the other hand revealing the on-ground scenario there, though the DGP of Tamil Nadu has termed the torture as untrue

Hindi-speaking migrants narrate stories of attacks on them in Tamil Nadu, govt denies

At least 15 labourers from Bihar have been killed in Tamil Nadu in targeted attacks against Hindi-speaking migrants | OpIndia News
Daily scene in train stations... 1000s of Hindi migrants arriving in Tamilnadu


Hindi migrants atrocities travelling without tickets in trains , buses and not paying auto fare etc


Ticketless Vadakkans harassing ladies in trains


And they expect Tamils to welcome them with garlands
 
