Jeeten Parikh said: no i won't ! come make better pani puri , love that stuff. and real aloo parantha, chole bhature (not the crappy mumbai junk).

on 2nd thoughts - may be we shud get rid this dmk types Click to expand...

B'luru iinwit'll be a tragedy of epic urean proportionsbut nowe have the tech know how to make epic dosas.. even a bihari can be trained to make the perfect rava/paper/butter/mysore.. whathavyou dosabut down south they still lack the skills to properly execute a chhole bhature or a daal makhni.. only cheap chinese copyits truesuperior north Indian race has even learnt dance Bharatnatyam, Kathakali.. and the musicinferior southies cant even make butter chicken, let alone dance the bhangra/gidda