What's new

Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
6,988
-1
6,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 will be introduced in Parliament
INDIA Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:47 IST
Amandeep Shukla

Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi


The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill 2020 which will make five languages—Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English—the officials language of the region.
Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh, told reporters about the decision at a cabinet briefing.
“We have decided to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in Parliament, under which five languages—Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English—will become official languages. This has been done based on demand by the people,” said Javadekar.
The I&B minister said more details of the bill would emerge once it is brought to the parliament.
Union minister Singh thanked the Prime Minister for the step.
“I want to thank the Prime Minister for giving his consent for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri in addition to the other two existing languages as official languages for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Suffice to say that it is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered after August 5, 2019,” said Singh.
The Centre, on August 5, had announced the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

www.hindustantimes.com

Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 will be introduced in Parliament
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nilu Pule With 10 crore new speakers, Hindi fastest growing language in India; Kashmiri next Central & South Asia 24
Dr Gupta Kashmiri Hindus: Driven out and insignificant By Zubair Ahmed BBC Hindi, Srinagar Central & South Asia 22
beijingwalker BULLET TRAIN IN CHINA IN HINDI||350KM/HOUR|| China & Far East 1
I President Trump is wise like an ullu,Tomi Lahren inadvertently calls president a ‘jackass’ in Hindi while thanking Indians for support Central & South Asia 4
manlion Hindi-Tamil tug of war at Ayush programme Central & South Asia 58
manlion Tamilnadu MP, Kanimozhi alleges Hindi imposition at Chennai Airport Central & South Asia 59
Jyotish Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launches Twitter account in Hindi Middle East & Africa 0
Azadkashmir RAW Plan To Takeover Azad Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan(In Hindi)/NK Sood Ex-RAW Members Club 25
dexter Urdu & Hindi - A Single Language? Pakistan History 0
Irfan Baloch Audio Books on YouTube: Urdu/ Hindi Books Members Club 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top