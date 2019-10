International and National Media while reporting the rapes and lynchings that happen in the Hindi Belt of India report them using the word 'India'...like 'increasing cases of mob lynchings and rapes in 'India'...it is just an exaggeration...

Muslims in South India lead a much peaceful,prosperous and secure life in all Southern States(it does not mean minorities are suffering in hindi belt but there has always been a friction between hindus and muslims there).

Except for karnataka ,which has bjp govt ,all the other states have so called secular governments here...even in karnataka muslims and christians are safe.

While it's true there is an awakening of hindus even in south after BJP came to power at centre,the likelihood of them becoming violent against minorities is almost none...I see attacks on christian missionaries happening more in future as there is a growing anger among hindus of south against their conversion programs here...

Click to expand...