Hina Rabbani Khar dismisses Indian propaganda at Davos

I’m not a fan but am impressed by her in this instance. It looks like this video was the precursor to a concerted 'discreditation' campaign against her by, the looks of it, India. The Russian meeting video followed soon after this exchange and the leak most recently presenting her as anti-American. Here is a small segment of the talk. Can anyone find the whole talk from Davos? Would love to see the whole discussion!
 
