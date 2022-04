Sainthood 101 said: She is a nobody, she holds no title afaik

maybe an advisor or something but thats not all that important a portfolio Click to expand...

She has some integrity. She won't lie through her teeth like her party members. Her only objection was, if the threat was a "personal" opinion or a state policy of US. Which is laughable, the man is head of their South Asian affairs threatening a representative of a country in a formal meeting, so that must be his personal opinion?