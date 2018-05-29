Hina Khan trolled yet again for wearing 'revealing clothes' during Ramzan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan recently got trolled for wearing 'inappropriate clothes' during the Holy month of Ramzan. Recently, Hina had shared a few images wherein she was wearing a glittery black dress. While, in another picture, Hina sported a black top with a golden shimmery skirt.She even posted a video flaunting her dress. She captioned the pictures as, "Let’s dance (sic)." Hina rules the social media with her glamorous pictures and manages to turn heads with her unique style. But it seems her latest picture did not go well with her fans. They called her 'indecent, shameless, disgusting' etc.Viewers of the video even said that she has insulted their religion and disrespected the holy month Ramzan.Some trolled her for wearing 'cheap bold dress', while others slammed her for not 'respecting their faith/religion'. Ramzan or Ramadan started on May 17 and during this auspicious month, Muslims observe a daylong fast from sunrise till sunset.Hina was last seen in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss season 11. She even received an award for her performance in the reality show. Hina rose to fame with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she essayed the role of Akshara. Within no time, she gained popularity for her performance. She was later seen in adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.