  • Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Hina Khan trolled yet again for wearing 'revealing clothes' during Ramzan

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by kahonapyarhai, May 29, 2018 at 2:13 PM.

  May 29, 2018 at 2:13 PM
    kahonapyarhai

    kahonapyarhai SENIOR MEMBER

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan recently got trolled for wearing 'inappropriate clothes' during the Holy month of Ramzan. Recently, Hina had shared a few images wherein she was wearing a glittery black dress. While, in another picture, Hina sported a black top with a golden shimmery skirt.

    She even posted a video flaunting her dress. She captioned the pictures as, "Let’s dance (sic)." Hina rules the social media with her glamorous pictures and manages to turn heads with her unique style. But it seems her latest picture did not go well with her fans. They called her 'indecent, shameless, disgusting' etc.







    Viewers of the video even said that she has insulted their religion and disrespected the holy month Ramzan.

    Some trolled her for wearing 'cheap bold dress', while others slammed her for not 'respecting their faith/religion'. Ramzan or Ramadan started on May 17 and during this auspicious month, Muslims observe a daylong fast from sunrise till sunset.



    Hina was last seen in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss season 11. She even received an award for her performance in the reality show. Hina rose to fame with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she essayed the role of Akshara. Within no time, she gained popularity for her performance. She was later seen in adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...lothes-during-ramzan/articleshow/64366290.cms
     
  May 29, 2018 at 2:21 PM
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Ramadan Bachi Check !!
     
  May 29, 2018 at 2:23 PM
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Thanks for posting....in Ramadhan.
     
  May 29, 2018 at 2:23 PM
    Bombaywalla

    Bombaywalla SENIOR MEMBER

    Wow! The comments from the holier-than-thou internet moral brigade are exactly what can be expected of stupid south Asians who just can’t seem to mind their own business, especially when it comes to matters of personal choice such as clothing, alcohol consumption... you get the picture.

    Don’t watch the show or stare at her pics if you can’t stand what she’s wearing, scumbags.
     
  May 29, 2018 at 2:24 PM
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Kiya ramadan mien prostitutes ko khana Govt deti hai? She is just doing sales stunt to earn.
     
