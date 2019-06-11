What's new

Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine –

Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine –– not the Himalayas. Despite its popularity abroad, Pakistan, historically, has seen little of the profits.

Pink salt in raw form export value $40

Pink salt in finished form export value $400

now all pink sale export as raw material is banned

Good move by Government

6.7 billion tons are still to be mined with estimated worth over $2 trillion

only 220 million have be mined or around 3% of the total

now we need to use more advanced technology and avoid blasting to minimise wastage

and also produce higher quality items to add more value


How 800 Million Pounds of Himalayan Salt Are Mined Each Year

We buy it often here in The Netherlands. Feeling proud and looking at the label made in Pakistan. Pakistan's name is begrudgingly hidden somewhere small in a corner. It is a miracle we even managed to remove India's dirty claws from our salt. Not so long ago India too was exporting our salt with the help of our UAE friends.
 
We buy it often here in The Netherlands. Feeling proud and looking at the label for made in Pakistan. Pakistan's name is often begrudgingly hidden somewhere small in a corner. It is a miracle we even managed to remove India's dirty claws from our salt. Not so long ago India too was exporting our salt with the help of our UAE friends.
now we should do same with all Marble, Granite and Onyx
 
Here in germany the cheapest I have seen is around 4.5 Euro for a 100gm in brown paper bag with ugly indian sticker "a product of india"
dil kerta tha jooti utar ker pochon kaunsay india sai laye hou.

Despite craving for over past 4 years I have refrained from buying it, it was an in principal stand , seems like the wait is over now :D
 
Here in germany the cheapest I have seen is around 4.5 Euro for a 100gm in brown paper bag with ugly indian sticker "a product of india"
dil kerta tha jooti utar ker pochon kaunsay india sai laye hou.

Despite craving for over past 4 years I have refrained from buying it, it was an in principal stand , seems like the wait is over now :D
really ? so it must be old stock that India re-exported

this is called day light robbery and I cant believe we allowed for this for so long
 
really ? so it must be old stock that India re-exported

this is called day light robbery and I cant believe we allowed for this for so long
I saw it almost 3 days ago in the store but I believe significant stock will still be available in the warehouses, but that is not the concern as long as we have finally corrected the course. I have often heard shoppers saying "Ooo Himalayan pink salt from India" and of course did my part educating them and exposing Indian lies and robbery. Stores are now closed for the weekend, on Monday I will get the pictorial proof of Indian robbery :D

For me the concern is how we will deny Indians profiting from it, because they have already established distribution and other necessary infrastructure and knowing them they won't let go of it this easily. So maybe now they will start repacking the final product and as for the costs they will just pass it onto the consumers. There should be some mechanism where we can stop this robbery for good.
 
Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine –– not the Himalayas. Despite its popularity abroad, Pakistan, historically, has seen little of the profits.

Pink salt in raw form export value $40

Pink salt in finished form export value $400

now all pink sale export as raw material is banned

Good move by Government

6.7 billion tons are still to be mined with estimated worth over $2 trillion

only 220 million have be mined or around 3% of the total

now we need to use more advanced technology and avoid blasting to minimise wastage

and also produce higher quality items to add more value


fb.watch

How 800 Million Pounds of Himalayan Salt Are Mined Each Year

Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine –– not the Himalayas. Despite its popularity abroad, Pakistan, historically,...
fb.watch fb.watch
Can it please be branded -

  • Desi Salt
  • Muslim Salt
  • Asian Salt
  • Indian Salt?
We buy it often here in The Netherlands. Feeling proud and looking at the label made in Pakistan. Pakistan's name is begrudgingly hidden somewhere small in a corner. It is a miracle we even managed to remove India's dirty claws from our salt. Not so long ago India too was exporting our salt with the help of our UAE friends.
Well said. This s almost a rule. Everything anything from Pakistan will be branded as everything but never "Pakistan". And even if it is will be come place or be hyphenated with Indian. This habit is even seen on such a nationalist platform as PDF. Urdu/Hindi poetry. Pakistan/Desi food. There is almost a craven admission of Pakistan and then followed with apologetic comment. Notice below OP needs to justify or qualify Pakistani food by bringing India into it. Trying finding a Indian writer who will also quality Indian food as resembling Pakistani food. Examples -

Famous Pakistani Food

