Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine

aziqbal said: really ? so it must be old stock that India re-exported



this is called day light robbery and I cant believe we allowed for this for so long Click to expand...

I saw it almost 3 days ago in the store but I believe significant stock will still be available in the warehouses, but that is not the concern as long as we have finally corrected the course. I have often heard shoppers saying "Ooo Himalayan pink salt from India" and of course did my part educating them and exposing Indian lies and robbery. Stores are now closed for the weekend, on Monday I will get the pictorial proof of Indian robberyFor me the concern is how we will deny Indians profiting from it, because they have already established distribution and other necessary infrastructure and knowing them they won't let go of it this easily. So maybe now they will start repacking the final product and as for the costs they will just pass it onto the consumers. There should be some mechanism where we can stop this robbery for good.