Himalayan salt comes from the mountains of Pakistan at the Khewra Salt Mine –– not the Himalayas. Despite its popularity abroad, Pakistan, historically, has seen little of the profits.
Pink salt in raw form export value $40
Pink salt in finished form export value $400
now all pink sale export as raw material is banned
Good move by Government
6.7 billion tons are still to be mined with estimated worth over $2 trillion
only 220 million have be mined or around 3% of the total
now we need to use more advanced technology and avoid blasting to minimise wastage
and also produce higher quality items to add more value
