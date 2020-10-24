Himalayan royal Enfield bike vlog by a woman rider

So i was watching YouTube videos by Indian female heavy bike riders and found this rather interesting vlog on YouTube by a lady rider , who purchased a Himalayan royal Enfield in delhi and rode it all over the world.
The Himalayan is not universally liked in India since its not a classic Enfield but still its a interesting blog for biking enthusiasts.
Enjoy. Lots of videos.
