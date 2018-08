Hima das the upcoming new indian face of indian athletics track events has faced a worthy opponent so far salwa naser of bahrain in her debut in asian games 2018 . The promising youngstar finished runner up on her first match of 400 m women to salwa naser. In her 200 m track she was disqualified along with the bahrain athlete. Again in 400 relay she was runner up against salwa naser of bahrain. Although she could not clinch a gold and had tp satisfy with silver but all her matches were very exciting in whole asian games. Well at the end India has a hope in track events at any international events for sure from now on

