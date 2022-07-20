Hilsa catch is growing in the sea; The income of the fish landing center is increasing

Below is the google translation.Barguna (D.) CorrespondentPublished: 20 July 2022, 14:37Hilsa is growing in the sea; The income of the fish landing center is increasing.During the breeding season, the production of all types of fish including hilsa has increased in the sea due to various measures taken by the government to protect mother hilsa and jatka. The calculation of Patharghata Fish Landing Center, the second fish landing center of Bangladesh, says that the amount of hilsa has increased twice in this financial year compared to the last financial year.As a result, the revenue collection of the landing center has also increased by about crores of rupees.Mir Rashedul Islam, Manager of Patharghata Fish Landing Center, said that 1 thousand 152.56 metric tons of hilsa and 1 thousand 581.36 metric tons of marine fish were sold in Patharghata Fish Landing Center in the fiscal year 2020-21.And in the fiscal year 2021-22, 2 thousand 475.93 metric tons of hilsa and 2 thousand 324.21 metric tons of marine fish were sold in the landing center. Due to the collection of revenue at the rate of 1 percent 25 paisa from the price of fish sold, the revenue has been collected 99 lakh 96 thousand 656 taka in the financial year 2020-21. And in the fiscal year 2021-22, the revenue was 1 crore 92 lakh 92 thousand 329 taka.According to his calculations, 1 thousand 323.37 metric tons of hilsa have arrived from the sea and river for the purpose of sale in this fish landing center only, more than last financial year. Increasing fish production in the sea, flocks of hilsha are being caught in the nets of fishermen.Mostafa Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Fishing Board Owners Association, said that hilsa famine started in the sea 4 to 5 years ago. Fishermen had to return from the sea empty-handed. Even if some hilsa was caught, the size of hilsa was small.Currently, the landing center is filled with large hilsa. Fishermen do not have to go to sea and return empty-handed in whatever time is available outside the ban. Fishermen can bring trawlers full of hilsa. And 80 percent of that hilsa is large size hilsa.Patharghata Upazila Fisheries Officer Jayant Kumar Apu said that now the mother hilsa can lay eggs properly during the breeding season. Jhatka Preservation Week is observed to protect Hilsa from egg to Jhatka,Jhatka is protected by 6 months ban on catching Jhatka. The production of hilsa has increased today due to the protection of Jhatka. Also, all kinds of fish grow in the sea due to the ban on sea for 65 days. He also claimed that the production of marine fish will increase several times in the next few years.